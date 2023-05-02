Pitch Renovation Begins

Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 10:07 Town have moved quickly to get work under way on the extensive pitch renovations which are taking place over the summer. Vehicles have been pictured on the turf this morning as the most substantial work to have been carried out on the Portman Road pitch since 1977 get started, planning permission having been granted just before Christmas. “The pitch is on track,” Ashton told TWTD in March. It’s the summer project, you’re into millions of pounds for this “project, not £1 million, millions. “And that’s because the substructure of the pitch, how far we’ve got to dig down, you’re still no 100 per cent sure what you’re going to find when you do dig down. “Three stands have been built in relatively recent years, but we’ve taken so many boreholes now and we’ve got a relatively good understanding of what we’re going to find. “Undersoil heating is going in, that’s no mean feat. The whole new track is going in, which means there is levelling work to be done all the way around the pitch. “We’ve had really good pitch designers in, it’ll be a hybrid pitch, back in the day they would have called it Desso, but that patent has gone, the manufacturers have done some world class pitches. “It’s a big piece of work, but I think it will then set us in good stead for how we move forward.” Promotion Party Saturday, pitch renovations start this morning. Towen are going up!! #ITFC #Promoted 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5CdXdp3pUU — Rod Swinn (@rodswinn) May 2, 2023 The work means there probably won’t be time for a Portman Road friendly this July: “Time is tight, pre-season home games this summer will be unlikely, I struggle to see where one would fit in, although I’m not going to write it off yet. But I think the reality is that every day is going to count to get that done.” Ashton says the new pitch will give the club greater scope to hold concerts during future close seasons. “The way they work in the summer is that each summer they come in and they take the top off,” he explained. “The bizarre thing is that if you see them do that, it still looks like the pitch is fully grassed because of the plastic. “And the theory is that you could play on it like that. I wouldn’t want to, but the theory is that you could. “But the answer to that is yes. If we tried to hold concerts on the current pitch, it’s a soil-based pitch and I think it would literally fall apart. “The window you’d need to have a concert run to make the finances of the concert work, then the window to renovate the pitch, then the window for the pitch to regenerate, it would be very difficult. So this will give us some flexibility, that’s why we’ve broken through in the south-east corner. “I think we’re in a position where we can hold concerts here, which would not only benefit the football club, but economically affect the community because the bars, the restaurants, the cafes, the transport, the hotels, everything would benefit. “It really excites me that the football club is the shiny pin in the middle, the jewel in the crown that can positively impact the rest of the local community. I would hope you would have seen that our behaviours thus far are in line with that.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



ArnieM added 10:28 - May 2

We’ve got our Club back havent we!!! 🥳👍 3

Bazza8564 added 10:29 - May 2

Didnt think theyd wait long :) 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:33 - May 2

We are all still coming down from Saturday, but the Management of the Club have their foot down, moving forward on all fronts. Am sure there are unforeseen things they are concerned about when digging up the pitch, that they would not wish to get ahead of themselves, but knowing how meticulous the Club/Ashton are now, this pitch renovation would have been planned to be successfully accomplished even if we were in the Play Offs. That means they must have 3+ more weeks than they could have allowed themselves to realistically work from......so I suspect a home friendly is completely viable providing we can show the opposition enough progress to assure them the work will be done in time and if that is what KMcK wants for preseason. Cannot wait but also happy that we have longer to wait because there are no Play Offs for us this year! Well done everyone, great days, and onward and upward. COYB 2

WalkRules added 11:13 - May 2

Phil. Could you perhaps ask if Mr Ashton could organise an update thread / timeline set of photos for pitch renovations? My other half is a Swindon fan and when they recently updated their pitch it was posted on twitter / Facebook every couple of days by their groundsman. It was fascinating to watch and I'm sure that loads on here would love to see progress being made were the club to do something similar. Knowing Mr Ashton this is probably well in hand already! 2

