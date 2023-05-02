Pitch Renovation Begins
Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 10:07
Town have moved quickly to get work under way on the extensive pitch renovations which are taking place over the summer.
Vehicles have been pictured on the turf this morning as the most substantial work to have been carried out on the Portman Road pitch since 1977 get started, planning permission having been granted just before Christmas.
“The pitch is on track,” Ashton told TWTD in March. It’s the summer project, you’re into millions of pounds for this “project, not £1 million, millions.
“And that’s because the substructure of the pitch, how far we’ve got to dig down, you’re still no 100 per cent sure what you’re going to find when you do dig down.
“Three stands have been built in relatively recent years, but we’ve taken so many boreholes now and we’ve got a relatively good understanding of what we’re going to find.
“Undersoil heating is going in, that’s no mean feat. The whole new track is going in, which means there is levelling work to be done all the way around the pitch.
“We’ve had really good pitch designers in, it’ll be a hybrid pitch, back in the day they would have called it Desso, but that patent has gone, the manufacturers have done some world class pitches.
“It’s a big piece of work, but I think it will then set us in good stead for how we move forward.”
The work means there probably won’t be time for a Portman Road friendly this July: “Time is tight, pre-season home games this summer will be unlikely, I struggle to see where one would fit in, although I’m not going to write it off yet. But I think the reality is that every day is going to count to get that done.”
Ashton says the new pitch will give the club greater scope to hold concerts during future close seasons.
“The way they work in the summer is that each summer they come in and they take the top off,” he explained. “The bizarre thing is that if you see them do that, it still looks like the pitch is fully grassed because of the plastic.
“And the theory is that you could play on it like that. I wouldn’t want to, but the theory is that you could.
“But the answer to that is yes. If we tried to hold concerts on the current pitch, it’s a soil-based pitch and I think it would literally fall apart.
“The window you’d need to have a concert run to make the finances of the concert work, then the window to renovate the pitch, then the window for the pitch to regenerate, it would be very difficult. So this will give us some flexibility, that’s why we’ve broken through in the south-east corner.
“I think we’re in a position where we can hold concerts here, which would not only benefit the football club, but economically affect the community because the bars, the restaurants, the cafes, the transport, the hotels, everything would benefit.
“It really excites me that the football club is the shiny pin in the middle, the jewel in the crown that can positively impact the rest of the local community. I would hope you would have seen that our behaviours thus far are in line with that.”
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
.
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]