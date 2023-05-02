Town Set to Break iFollow Record at Fleetwood
Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 11:22
Town look set to break iFollow records on Sunday with Sky Sports confirming that the Blues’ final-day match at Fleetwood, which could see Kieran McKenna’s already-promoted side claim the League One title, won’t be shown live.
If Town secure more points at the Highbury Stadium than leaders Plymouth manage from their final match at Port Vale, then the Blues will be champions.
Sky have confirmed that they will be screening the play-off-place-deciding Barnsley-Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday-Derby final-day fixtures.
The club are anticipating more than 10,000 fans watching the Fleetwood match on the iFollow Ipswich streaming service. Previously, Town sold more than 9,500 for the visit to Barnsley, the most sold by a club for an EFL match this season.
Town are yet to to confirm whether there will be a beam-back to Portman Road, which if it does go ahead will be in the FanZone rather than the main pitch where the Cambridge match was shown earlier in the season.
As reported earlier, work on this summer’s extensive pitch renovation is already under way.
The Fleetwood match will be Town’s last on iFollow with the Blues starting their own in-house TownTV service from the beginning of next season.
