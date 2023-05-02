Quartet in Team of the Week

Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 13:13

Manager Kieran McKenna, Luke Woolfenden, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst are all included in the League One Team of the Week following the Blues’ brilliant 6-0 victory over Exeter City at Portman Road, which confirmed promotion back to the Championship, while McKenna and Chaplin are in the overall EFL select XI.

McKenna masterminded the Blues’ elevation back to the second tier in only his first full season as a manager, while Woolfenden was part of a Town defence which kept its 13th clean sheet in 15 matches.

Chaplin, League One’s top scorer on 23 goals, and Hirst were among the scorers as the Blues ran riot against the Grecians.

