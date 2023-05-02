Quartet in Team of the Week
Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 13:13
Manager Kieran McKenna, Luke Woolfenden, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst are all included in the League One Team of the Week following the Blues’ brilliant 6-0 victory over Exeter City at Portman Road, which confirmed promotion back to the Championship, while McKenna and Chaplin are in the overall EFL select XI.
McKenna masterminded the Blues’ elevation back to the second tier in only his first full season as a manager, while Woolfenden was part of a Town defence which kept its 13th clean sheet in 15 matches.
Chaplin, League One’s top scorer on 23 goals, and Hirst were among the scorers as the Blues ran riot against the Grecians.
Former Blues loanee Dominic Iorfa, whose Sheffield Wednesday side Town beat to an automatic promotion spot, is also included.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]