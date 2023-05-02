Additional Fleetwood Tickets on Sale Wednesday

Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 16:23 A very small number of tickets for Sunday’s final game of the season against Fleetwood Town at Highbury will go on sale to Gold members on Wednesday at 10am. The Blues were handed an initial allocation of 1,115 tickets for the visit to the Fylde coast, which sold out very quickly. However, the Lancastrians have given the Blues the limited number of extra tickets, all in the seated area. These will go on sale to Gold members online only from 10am on Wednesday morning. Due to postal deadlines, these tickets will be made available for collection from the Highbury Stadium on the day of the match. Any supporters who already have tickets but can no longer make the game are encouraged to return their tickets to the ticket office. Coach travel to the game remains on sale with full information here. Town, who are already promoted to the Championship, would win the League One title should they pick up more points from their final match than leaders Plymouth manage from their trip to Port Vale. The Blues will also be targeting hitting the 100 points and 100 goals milestones. Town are currently on 97 points and have scored 99 times.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueArrow added 17:39 - May 2

Let’s hope these tickets are not going via the supporters club coach as it was absolute chaos at Barnsley, tickets arriving late and not in alphabetical order for the staff trying to issue them. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments