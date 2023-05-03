McKenna and Chaplin Nominated

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 09:15 Boss Kieran McKenna and top scorer Conor Chaplin have been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager and Player of the Month awards for April respectively. McKenna, who won the March gong, his first since becoming Blues boss in December 2021, saw his side to seven wins and a draw from eight games during April, which proved enough to see Town to promotion back to the Championship. The Blues scored 27 goals in the month, conceding only two, recording six clean sheets. Also nominated are Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner, ex-Blues academy player and coach Liam Manning, who is in charge at Oxford United, and Plymouth boss Steve Schumacher. Chaplin, League One’s top scorer on 26 goals going into the season’s final weekend and the winner of the Town Player of the Year, netted 10 times in April, including a hat-trick in the 6-0 hammering of Charlton Athletic. David McGoldrick (Derby County), Sam Smith (Cambridge United) and Cole Stockton (Morecambe) are the other nominees. The winners of both awards will be announced at 6am on Friday 5th May.

Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD



ArnieM added 09:19 - May 3

And they better win it. No one is better! 4

SamWhiteUK added 09:19 - May 3

"The Blues scored 27 goals in the month, conceding only two, recording six clean sheets."



I mean, that is just ridiculous.



Two conceded?! Must do better.







Awards would be deserved on both fronts. 5

Gilesy added 10:13 - May 3

No Manager of the Month curse to worry about either.



What a club! 1

JewellintheTown added 10:15 - May 3

Purely on statistical achievements, on both accounts we deserve to storm it with no arguments, however these sorts of judging panels do sometimes root for the underdog & the adversity factor, even if they produce less dramatic results. 0

Europablue added 10:34 - May 3

This shouldn't even be a question, but Manning and Schumacher deserve a nomination. 0

