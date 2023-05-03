Ashton: We're Going to Have to Look at the Capacity of the Stadium

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 10:13 CEO Mark Ashton says Town are going to “have to look at the capacity of the stadium” at Portman Road with the Blues having sold out home tickets at their final games in League One this season. Speaking ahead of last night’s end-of-season dinner, Ashton told iFollow Ipswich: “We’ve got about 300, 350 people here at Milsom’s, the reality is that we could have sold it twice over. We’re going to have find bigger venues. “Portman Road was packed on Saturday, almost 30,000, we’re going to have to look at the capacity of that stadium because the fanbase of this football club is just growing all the time. “I refuse to put a lid on how big this football club can become. The opportunity lies ahead and we want to take it.” The obvious way of increasing the capacity of the ground is to rebuild the Cobbold Stand, which is now more than 50 years old. However, Ashton has previously suggested this is a long-term rather than short-term aim. Asked how he found Saturday, when Town secured promotion to the Championship via a 6-0 victory over Exeter City, Ashton laughed: “A blur! A relief! I just don’t think you could have planned a better day. The fans, the weather, the result, the club, the supporters, everyone coming together in that one moment. “And to be 5-0 up by half-time was just incredible. An amazing day and I’m just so pleased for the fans.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 10:16 - May 3

We’re MASSIVE, as they say lol! 1

bobble added 10:25 - May 3

it was only just over a year ago we couldnt fill the stadium , so attendance depends on play and results........ 1

norfsufblue added 10:31 - May 3

Don't think it's entirely results based... even when MM got us to the playoffs there wasn't the demand we have now, the product and its marketing are vitally important and the customer experience is completely transformed! 3

chopra777 added 10:38 - May 3

caution on growing is needed. Bournemouth have survived on crowds of 11000 for many years. Let's build the team and ground facilities for now. What has been achieved in the last 2 years is brilliant. Football is cruel look at Leicester, champions a few years ago to relegation candidates now. The last 20 years can be forgotten but we need to build gradually.

0

TimmyH added 10:39 - May 3

Don't want to put a downer on the positivity at the moment but there was a train of thought like this when we were promoted back in 2000 (obviously the 2 stands were built) but how often in the last 20 years could we have said this? Okay things are looking bright at the moment and we will fill the stadium next season but will this continue when the club struggles when ever that is. I'd rather the owners spend money on players and other training facilities... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments