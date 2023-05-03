Ashton: We're Going to Have to Look at the Capacity of the Stadium
Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 10:13
CEO Mark Ashton says Town are going to “have to look at the capacity of the stadium” at Portman Road with the Blues having sold out home tickets at their final games in League One this season.
Speaking ahead of last night’s end-of-season dinner, Ashton told iFollow Ipswich: “We’ve got about 300, 350 people here at Milsom’s, the reality is that we could have sold it twice over. We’re going to have find bigger venues.
“Portman Road was packed on Saturday, almost 30,000, we’re going to have to look at the capacity of that stadium because the fanbase of this football club is just growing all the time.
“I refuse to put a lid on how big this football club can become. The opportunity lies ahead and we want to take it.”
The obvious way of increasing the capacity of the ground is to rebuild the Cobbold Stand, which is now more than 50 years old. However, Ashton has previously suggested this is a long-term rather than short-term aim.
Asked how he found Saturday, when Town secured promotion to the Championship via a 6-0 victory over Exeter City, Ashton laughed: “A blur! A relief! I just don’t think you could have planned a better day. The fans, the weather, the result, the club, the supporters, everyone coming together in that one moment.
“And to be 5-0 up by half-time was just incredible. An amazing day and I’m just so pleased for the fans.”
