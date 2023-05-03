Chaplin Players' Player of the Year

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 12:37 Top scorer Conor Chaplin was named the men's Players’ Player of the Year at last night’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall. Around 350 guests were at the event which was hosted by club ambassador Simon Milton. CEO Mark Ashton welcomed those present, while managers Kieran McKenna and Joe Sheehan. An auction raised money for the Ipswich Town Foundation. Blues left-back Greg Leigh later showed off his vocal skills, joined by his teammates. Chaplin, who at the weekend won the Supporters Club Player of the Year having previously been named in the EFL League One Team of the Season, carried off the Players’ Player award for the men, while keeper Sarah Quantrill won the women’s gong. 🔷 Players' Player of the Season.

🔷 Corporate Player of the Season.

🔷 Goal of the Season.



We spoke to Conor Chaplin after he picked up three awards at last night's End of Season Dinner. #itfc pic.twitter.com/lVNfFxKFBQ — I(P)SWICH TOWN FC (@IpswichTown) May 3, 2023 Forward Chaplin, who has netted 29 goals in all competitions this season, also won the Corporate Player of the Season award with Natasha Thomas picking up the women’s equivalent. Chaplin’s excellent team goal at Derby was named the men’s Goal of the Season, the move having taken 11 seconds to go from keeper Christian Walton’s arms to the back of the net. The women’s Goal of the Season was Nia Evans’s strike at QPR. George Edmundson and Sophie Peskett won the Philip-Hope Cobbold Award for Service to the Community. Meanwhile, on-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni was named Leyton Orient’s Manager’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season. Manager’s player and player’s player of the season 🤩



What a season for the brilliant Tunisian that is @idris92__ 👑#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/yApEavkogz — (C) Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) May 2, 2023 Well this is a surprising end to the #ITFC players end of season dinner. @gregleigh_ on the mic pic.twitter.com/1Cp53nBZRG — Simon Young (@MrSimonYoung) May 2, 2023

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 13:07 - May 3

Why does this one have to be before the last game of the season?! Could it not wait a week? 0

Europablue added 13:08 - May 3

Also, that goal against Derby was good, but I rate the goal that Hirst scored at Barnsley and also the Broadhead freekick against Wednesday higher. 0

ruds added 13:28 - May 3

How refreshing to see the legend that is Micky Stockwell in the photo above!



The new world mixing magnificently well with the old skool that got us into the ITFC world! 1

BlueRuin69 added 13:32 - May 3

Hmmm not sure l agree; the Derby goal was an outstanding team goal. Brilliant 🤩 1

Cadiar added 13:40 - May 3

Well that's 2 players who could have careers outside of football, a couple of crooners. Good to see Idris being recognised for his outstanding work at Orient. Wonder how his future is going to pan out, he's obviously quite a talent. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments