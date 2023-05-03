Chaplin Players' Player of the Year
Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 12:37
Top scorer Conor Chaplin was named the men's Players’ Player of the Year at last night’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.
Around 350 guests were at the event which was hosted by club ambassador Simon Milton. CEO Mark Ashton welcomed those present, while managers Kieran McKenna and Joe Sheehan. An auction raised money for the Ipswich Town Foundation.
Blues left-back Greg Leigh later showed off his vocal skills, joined by his teammates.
Chaplin, who at the weekend won the Supporters Club Player of the Year having previously been named in the EFL League One Team of the Season, carried off the Players’ Player award for the men, while keeper Sarah Quantrill won the women’s gong.
Forward Chaplin, who has netted 29 goals in all competitions this season, also won the Corporate Player of the Season award with Natasha Thomas picking up the women’s equivalent.
Chaplin’s excellent team goal at Derby was named the men’s Goal of the Season, the move having taken 11 seconds to go from keeper Christian Walton’s arms to the back of the net. The women’s Goal of the Season was Nia Evans’s strike at QPR.
George Edmundson and Sophie Peskett won the Philip-Hope Cobbold Award for Service to the Community.
Meanwhile, on-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni was named Leyton Orient’s Manager’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season.
Photo: ITFC
