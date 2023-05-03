Chaplin: There Could Have Been a Lot of Winners

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 16:01 Multiple player of the year award-winner Conor Chaplin says plenty of his teammates will have run him close having put in consistent performances throughout a successful campaign. Chaplin won the Supporters Club Player of the Year award on Saturday, then added the Players’ Player gong and other awards at last night’s End-of-Season Dinner, while his goal at Derby was named the Town Goal of the Season. The former Barnsley, Coventry and Portsmouth man was also recently named in the EFL League One Team of the Season and has been nominated for the April League One Player of the Month. “I think there could have been a lot of winners in those certain categories,” Chaplin, who has scored 29 times this season, told iFollow Ipswich reflecting on the intra-club awards. “We’ve had a lot of consistent performances throughout the whole of the season. It’s nice to have had such an impact on the team this season. “I’ve been fortunate to have scored lots of goals this month. There was eight games so you don’t get that normally; it’s only really December you’d maybe get that many games. “To score 10 goals has been good but it’s been crucial as well. I’m just happy that I’ve been able to perform at this time of the season.” 🔷 Players' Player of the Season.

🔷 Corporate Player of the Season.

🔷 Goal of the Season.



We spoke to Conor Chaplin after he picked up three awards at last night's End of Season Dinner. #itfc pic.twitter.com/lVNfFxKFBQ — I(P)SWICH TOWN FC (@IpswichTown) May 3, 2023 Reflecting on Saturday’s promotion-confirming 6-0 hammering of Exeter which confirmed promotion, the 26-year-old added: “It’s been the best few days. Great times, special times, and memories that will last a long, long time. “It was incredible. I don’t think it could have gone any better. It was one of the best days I’ve had in football and one of the best days I’ve had in my life. To share that with the group of lads we’ve got and the coaching staff was special.”

PortmanTerrorist added 16:24 - May 3

In the end, not really Chappers......you made it your season and ours !! Thanks for everything (esp the 3rd at Barnsley and 1st on Saturday) and hope you finish off on Sunday with the Golden Boot to sit alongside these awards....AND the League 1 Title too! COYB 0

