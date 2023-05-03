Town Confirm Fleetwood Beamback

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 17:57 Town have confirmed that they will be hosting a beamback of Sunday’s final game of the season at Fleetwood in the FanZone (KO midday). The Blues have been given a limited number of tickets for the game at the Highbury Stadium so the club approached the EFL for permission to hold their second beamback of the season having previously hosted one for the visit to Cambridge United in February. Up to 5,000 supporters will be able to watch Sunday’s action on two big screens in the FanZone with the main stadium unavailable due to the work on the pitch which has already got under way. Tickets to the event, which is sponsored by DPS Tech, go on sale on Thursday at midday costing £5 via the club’s ticketing website with the full event running from 11am until 3pm with FanZone Presenter Dave Vant speaking to a number of special guests Food venders will be open, while supporters will also be able to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Town, who are already promoted, will win the title if they pick up more points at Fleetwood than leaders Plymouth manage at Port Vale.

Photo: Matchday Images



