U21s Host Blades, U18s QPR

Friday, 5th May 2023 10:00

Town’s U21s are in action against Sheffield United at Playford Road in their final Professional Development League Two South game this afternoon (KO 1pm), while the U18s face QPR on Saturday at the same venue (KO 11.30am).

The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are unbeaten in five having defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough on Monday with Osman Foyo and Jack Manley having scored the goals on 43 and 56 respectively.

Town once again fielded trialists Jai Curran-Nicholls, Sal Marino and Chuks Uzor-Greey.

This afternoon’s match is the U21s’ final PDL2 South fixture of the season and they could climb as high as fourth if they win and Reading above them lose their last game at home to Barnsley, which is also this afternoon.

Sheffield United are champions of PDL2 North, currently 18 points clear of Wigan Athletic in second.

Town’s U18s, whose final PDL2 South game is at Watford on Tuesday, are ninth in their table, two points behind Saturday’s opponents in eighth and two in front of the Hornets, who sit bottom.





Photo: Action Images