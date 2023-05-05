Town to Celebrate Promotion With Christchurch Park Event

Friday, 5th May 2023 12:41 Town will be celebrating their promotion to the Championship with a supporters event in Christchurch Park on Monday afternoon (midday to 2pm). The Blues secured a place in next year’s Championship via Saturday’s 6-0 hammering of Exeter and could claim the title at Fleetwood on Sunday if they take more points than leaders Plymouth take from their match at Port Vale. Entry to the non-ticketed event, which has been arranged in conjunction with Ipswich Borough Council, is free and has a capacity of up to 24,000 fans. The event will be hosted by club ambassador Simon Milton, while first-team players, coaching staff, former players and other special guests will attend and conduct interviews on stage and celebrate with fans. Town have been advised that no alcohol, flares or pyrotechnics will be allowed within Christchurch Park with searches taking place at all entrances. Supporters are also encouraged to avoid bringing bags unless absolutely needed.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gilesy added 12:54 - May 5

That sounds just right to me! 2

Orraman added 13:00 - May 5

Great idea for a Bank Holiday Monday and another chance to thank everyone concerned at ITFC for the thrills and enjoyment they have given us all season but especially since that fogbound night at Oxford 0

Europablue added 13:01 - May 5

I'm glad they didn't hire an open top bus! 0

