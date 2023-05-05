Town to Celebrate Promotion With Christchurch Park Event
Friday, 5th May 2023 12:41
Town will be celebrating their promotion to the Championship with a supporters event in Christchurch Park on Monday afternoon (midday to 2pm).
The Blues secured a place in next year’s Championship via Saturday’s 6-0 hammering of Exeter and could claim the title at Fleetwood on Sunday if they take more points than leaders Plymouth take from their match at Port Vale.
Entry to the non-ticketed event, which has been arranged in conjunction with Ipswich Borough Council, is free and has a capacity of up to 24,000 fans.
The event will be hosted by club ambassador Simon Milton, while first-team players, coaching staff, former players and other special guests will attend and conduct interviews on stage and celebrate with fans.
Town have been advised that no alcohol, flares or pyrotechnics will be allowed within Christchurch Park with searches taking place at all entrances. Supporters are also encouraged to avoid bringing bags unless absolutely needed.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]