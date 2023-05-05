McKenna: We Have a Few Little Injuries
Friday, 5th May 2023 15:39
Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s not guaranteed that everyone who started last week’s 6-0 hammering of Exeter City, which confirmed promotion to the Championship, will be available for Sunday’s final game at Fleetwood with a few unnamed players suffering from knocks.
The Blues visit the Highbury Stadium looking for their 14th win in 15 matches and one which could take them to the League One title should leaders Plymouth slip up at Port Vale.
Town will also be aiming to take both their points and goals tallies to 100 for the season.
Asked whether he might look to freshen his side up having fielded essentially the same team during eight games in April, McKenna said: “We’re reflecting on all of those things and there are arguments to be had both ways.
“I think from a physical point of view, we’ll have eight days since the previous game, so I don’t think there’s any reasons from a physical point of view and we’re in good form and confident and playing well, and we want to try and win the game.
“Having said that, we have other players who have been playing well as well have deserved to play.
“We’ll take it all into consideration, we have a few little injuries as well, that we’re still working through, so it’s not given that all the team that started last week will be available at this stage.
“We need to work through all of that and pick the team on Sunday that ultimately we think gives us the best chance to go and win the game.”
