McKenna Delighted For El Mizouni

Friday, 5th May 2023 16:51 Town manager Kieran McKenna says he’s delighted for midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has enjoyed a brilliant season on loan with Leyton Orient, helping the East Londoners to win the League Two title. The Tunisia international carried off the Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Year awards at Brisbane Road having become a firm favourite among O’s supporters. The 22-year-old, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season, was also named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season. “Delighted for Idris,” McKenna said. “He thoroughly deserves it, he’s a great lad, a really good professional and he deserved to go out and play this season, and he’s shown everyone some of his capabilities in having a fantastic season. “We’re all delighted for him here and looking forward to catching up with him now over the summer.” Also among those out on loan has been Corrie Ndaba, who has spent the second half of the season with Sunday’s final-day opponents Fleetwood. “He’s been in and out of the team a little bit and played some games at centre-half and some at left-back,” McKenna said. “He’s had some good games and then on the other hand not as many games as he would want. “That’s a process for us at the moment as well, catching up with the loan players and speaking to them about summer plans and reviewing their seasons and what the next plan might be.” Also on loan at present Joe Pigott at Portsmouth, Gassan Ahadme back at Burton, Matt Penney at Charlton, Rekeem Harper at Exeter, Elkan Baggott at Cheltenham and Tete Yengi with Northampton.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 17:41 - May 5

Some critical decision making and organising to effect very shortly . The future looks bright but K M and MA will together be objective ,and have to set aside emotion as they compile a suitable squad for next season .

Many futures to be decided , budgetary implications to be considered ; and we must sadly probably expect some changes which will on the surface ,at least , be unnattractive .

It’s a new challenge ,a different platform and probably more testing demands , both physically and mentally .

SM hinted at the players acceptance that change and strengthening was to be expected : it’s to be seen what that means ,but all at ITFC have earned our respect ,and will I’m sure work determinedly .

COYB 0

