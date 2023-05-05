McKenna: Very Busy and Very Enjoyable Week
Friday, 5th May 2023 16:58
Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s been a very busy and very enjoyable week, the Blues having confirmed promotion back to the Championship via Saturday’s 6-0 walloping of Exeter City.
That game was followed by lengthy celebrations on the pitch, in the dressing room and around Ipswich, then Tuesday’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave. Monday sees another event where players and staff will celebrate with supporters in Christchurch Park.
“It’s been very busy and very enjoyable,” said McKenna, who this morning was named League One Manager of the Month for April, reflecting on the last few days. “Saturday was a great day for everyone associated with the club.
“Highlights, of course, being the celebrations and the enjoyment we managed to bring to so many people.
“It was great to be able to share it with all our friends and families, and the players and supporters have rightly enjoyed their celebrations, which have been great to see.
“For me, it has been busy of course. There has been extra media to do and we have had a do on Tuesday as well. And now we have to plan for Fleetwood and plan for next season.
“It’s been a good few days and it has been great to see the enjoyment that we have brought to so many people.
“But we are very much still in work mode here, as a coaching staff and a support staff, to try and get ready and finish the season well on Sunday. And then go into the summer with a really good plan as to how we can improve next year.”
“It has been a really busy week, but it has also been enjoyable and the atmosphere has been very good. We are looking forward to Sunday. Once we get through the weekend, we can enjoy Monday and Christchurch Park with the fans.
“I think that will be the time for some quiet time with family and a chance to look back on what we have done.”
“We still have a game left, a game with something on it and they have worked hard over the last few days to refocus on our playing principles and the things we have to do on Sunday.
“I’ll be lying if I said it has been completely easy and happened naturally. You have to push yourself to refocus and get ready to go again. We want to finish the season well on Sunday.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]