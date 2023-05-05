McKenna: Tractor Girls Winning Title Would Be Cherry on the Cake

Friday, 5th May 2023 17:41 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he hopes the Tractor Girls will end Sunday afternoon as FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division champions. Joe Sheehan’s side face leaders Oxford United at the AGL Arena (KO 2pm) and go into the game third, a point behind the U’s with second-placed Watford ahead of them on goal difference. If the Tractor Girls beat Oxford and the Hornets fail to win their game at sixth-place Billericay, Town will win the title and go into the play-off against the winners of the Northern Premier Division at Stadium:MK on Saturday 20th May for a place in the Barclays Championship. “It would be fantastic,” McKenna said. “They have had such a strong season, especially in the last few months. It is a really difficult division and the margin for error is so, so small. “They had some injuries at the start of the season and didn’t get off to the best of starts, but since then they have almost been faultless. Credit to the other teams up there who have been very good as well. “But down to the last day and three teams in with a chance, we are hoping that the other game can go our way and we get the result we need on Sunday. That would be another fantastic achievement and a cherry on top of the cake really.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments