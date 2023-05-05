U21s End Season With Defeat to Blades

Friday, 5th May 2023 20:42

Town's U21s finished their Professional Development League Two South campaign with a 2-0 home defeat against winners of the Northern section, Sheffield United, on Friday afternoon.

The young Blues started well and Harley Curtis came closest to opening the scoring for Town when he curled an effort just wide of the far post midway through the half.

The Blades deservedly took the lead three minutes before the break though with Louie Marsh netting from close range, after Town keeper Danny Cullum had made a number of fine saves to keep the scores level.

Although Osman Foyo volleyed inches over just after the restart, in truth the visitors continued to test the Town defence at regular intervals throughout the second half.

Sub Jack Manly hit a low shot just wide of the target late on, before Josh Smith slotted past Cullum on 86 to eventually seal another three points for the Yorkshire side.

Town again fielded trialists Jai Curran-Nicholls and Sal Marino as well as another unnamed trialist, while Chuks Uzor-Greey was on the bench alongside Adam Dougui, who came on in the second half.

Dougui is a 19-year-old Algeria U18s international left winger, who, like Marino, is currently with QPR.

U21s: Cullum, Lavin, H Barbrook, Curran-Nicholls, Marino, F Barbrook, Trialist (Dougui 63), Carr, Curtis, Foyo, Ayinde (Manly 63). Unused: Haddoch, Williamson, Uzor-Greey.





Photo: Blair Ferguson