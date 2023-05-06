Tractor Girls Host Oxford Hoping For Final Day Glory

Saturday, 6th May 2023 12:20 Ipswich Town Women go into their final game of the season against leaders Oxford United at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday with an outside chance of winning the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division (KO 2pm). The Blues are third, a point behind the table-topping U’s with second-placed Watford ahead of them on goal difference. If the Tractor Girls beat Oxford and the Hornets fail to win their game at sixth-placed Billericay, Town will claim the title and go into the play-off against the winners of the Northern Premier Division at Stadium:MK on Saturday 20th May for a place in the Barclays Championship. “It’s all coming down to this last day. It’s going to be an important one, it’s going to be a tough big game,” defender Megan Wearing said. “But I think we’re players who love a big game and we thrive off this and we’re looking forward to going and attacking the challenge in front of us.” Scotland U19 international Wearing admits the Blues are the outsiders of the three contenders for the title, but insists Town running out as champions is still possible. “Who knows what’s going to happen? Football’s a spectacular game, anything can happen,” she said. “We’re going to control the controllables, do what we can do, go out and beat Oxford and if it happens, if not, it is what it is.” At Portman Road last Saturday, Wearing, 18, was named the fans’ Player of the Season in her first campaign in the senior side. “Very pleased, happy to receive the award. Receiving supporters’ Player of the Season is special,” she said. “To know that supporters like me and value me as a player is a special feeling, it was a good day.” Reflecting on being handed the trophy on the pitch following the men’s promotion-clinching 6-0 victory over Exeter, she added: “The stadium’s atmosphere all day was unbelievable. Just being in that was crazy and we got a glimpse of what potentially we want to achieve as a team and how that would feel. “And then to receive that award in front of the crowd, they were all buzzing, I was buzzing to receive the award, it was special.” The women’s crowd is likely to be impacted by the controversial scheduling of their match on the same day as the men travel to Fleetwood for their final match. However, Wearing wants as many fans as possible to come along after watching the men’s match at the beam-back at Portman Road or on iFollow. “This is arguably one of the biggest games in our history and if things align it could be an unbelievable day,” she said. “If you’ve got nothing to do after the men’s game finishes, get yourself down there and just pack it out and give us a real atmosphere to play in and put Oxford under pressure. If you can get down there, it would be unbelievable.”

Photo: Ross Halls



