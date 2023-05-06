Ten-Man U18s Defeat QPR

Saturday, 6th May 2023 13:47

Town’s U18s beat QPR 2-1 at Playford Road this morning, despite having been reduced to 10 men.

Finn Steele (pictured) and Oli Davis were on target for the side coached by Callum Tongue and Sam Darlow, Henry Curtis having been red-carded for a professional foul in the second half with the score 1-1.

The U18s, who fielded trialist Chuks Uzoy-Greey, face Watford away in their final game of the season on Tuesday.

U18s: Fleischer, Cousens (c), Graham, Curtis, Steele, Okunowo, Taylor, O’Neill, Uzor Greey, Haddoch, Manly. Subs: Nkansa-Dwamena, Cullum, Towler, Davis, Adebayo.





