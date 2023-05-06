Walton Star Guest on Final Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 6th May 2023 21:22 Blues keeper Christian Walton is the star guest on a final hour-long Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk on Sunday morning ahead of the game at Fleetwood (10am-11am). Connor Bennett has hosted the show for its last few weeks and will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be at the Highbury Stadium ahead of the match which could see already-promoted Town win the League One title. Walton spoke to the show at the end of this week and talks about potentially carrying off the Golden Glove - he is currently on 23 clean sheets, one ahead of Bolton’s James Trafford - the season as a whole, promotion, the prospect of winning silverware and his teammates. Will Town add the icing on the cake by claiming the title? Can Town hit the 100 goals and 100 points milestones? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: Matchday Images



