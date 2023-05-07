Morsy Misses Out and Clarke on Bench at Fleetwood
Sunday, 7th May 2023 11:21
Skipper Sam Morsy misses out and Harry Clarke is on the bench as the Blues face Fleetwood at the Highbury Stadium targeting the League One title.
Morsy, who has travelled, is evidently among those who manager Kieran McKenna was referring to when he said one or two players had knocks going into the match, while Clarke is on the bench.
Dominic Ball and Janoi Donacien, facing his former loan club, come into the side, while Christian Walton, who will win the Golden Glove if he keeps a clean sheet or Bolton’s James Trafford concedes, captains for the first time. Richard Keogh, who looks set to leave the club in the summer, is on the bench.
Fleetwood make two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Bolton Wanderers last week with Carlos Mendez Gomes and Harrison Holgate coming into the team and the suspended Jayden Stockley and former Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala dropping out of the squad.
Ex-Blues striker Jack Marriott starts, while on-loan Town defender Corrie Ndaba is ineligible.
Fleetwood: Lynch, Wiredu, Mendes Gomes, Vela (c), Marriott, Warrington, Holgate, Omochere, Patterson, Rooney, Johnston. Subs: McMulllan, Quitirna, Hayes, Teale, White, Johnson, Glenfield.
Town: Walton (c), Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Ball, Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Keogh, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]