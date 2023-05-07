Morsy Misses Out and Clarke on Bench at Fleetwood

Sunday, 7th May 2023 11:21 Skipper Sam Morsy misses out and Harry Clarke is on the bench as the Blues face Fleetwood at the Highbury Stadium targeting the League One title. Morsy, who has travelled, is evidently among those who manager Kieran McKenna was referring to when he said one or two players had knocks going into the match, while Clarke is on the bench. Dominic Ball and Janoi Donacien, facing his former loan club, come into the side, while Christian Walton, who will win the Golden Glove if he keeps a clean sheet or Bolton’s James Trafford concedes, captains for the first time. Richard Keogh, who looks set to leave the club in the summer, is on the bench. Fleetwood make two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Bolton Wanderers last week with Carlos Mendez Gomes and Harrison Holgate coming into the team and the suspended Jayden Stockley and former Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala dropping out of the squad. Ex-Blues striker Jack Marriott starts, while on-loan Town defender Corrie Ndaba is ineligible. Fleetwood: Lynch, Wiredu, Mendes Gomes, Vela (c), Marriott, Warrington, Holgate, Omochere, Patterson, Rooney, Johnston. Subs: McMulllan, Quitirna, Hayes, Teale, White, Johnson, Glenfield. Town: Walton (c), Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Ball, Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Keogh, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).

Photo: Matchday Images



Aero added 11:29 - May 7

Golden glove? 0

RaymondovicBlue added 11:30 - May 7

You might mean golden glove Phil?



COYB.... get that "hundreds club" founded 👍👍👍 1

PhilTWTD added 11:32 - May 7

Indeed, glove! 0

Linkboy13 added 12:03 - May 7

Morsy a massive loss but Ball was showing signs of improvement with each game. Get the feeling if we needed a win to gain promotion Morsy would have played. Clarke will be a miss as he is a better allround defender but Donasien possibly slightly better going forward. 0

