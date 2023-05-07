Fleetwood Town 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Sunday, 7th May 2023 12:56 Town and Fleetwood remain level at 0-0 at half-time at the Highbury Stadium. Skipper Sam Morsy was evidently among those who manager Kieran McKenna was referring to when he said one or two players had knocks going into the match and missed out on a place in the squad but travelled, while Harry Clarke was on the bench. Dominic Ball and Janoi Donacien, facing his former loan club, came into the side, while Christian Walton captained for the first time. Richard Keogh, who looks set to leave the club in the summer, was on the bench. Fleetwood made two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Bolton last week with Carlos Mendez Gomes and Harrison Holgate coming into the team and the suspended Jayden Stockley and former Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala dropping out of the squad. Ex-Blues striker Jack Marriott started, while on-loan Town defender Corrie Ndaba was ineligible. Former Blues striker Danny Haynes was in the stand on co-comms duty in one of his old Town shirts, while Mark Steed, chief investment officer of PSPRS, the pension fund which is ultimately Town’s owner, was also in the stand with his wife Jessica, as was retired Premier League referee Mike Dean. Conor Chaplin, hoping to secure the Golden Boot and a 30th goal of the season, struck the game’s first shot in the opening minute, Luke Woolfenden having curled a cross following a half-cleared free-kick which reached the forward at the far post from where he volleyed an effort across the face and wide. As Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch prepared to restart, the 1,400 Town fans behind his goal began to chant ‘We are top of the league’, Port Vale having netted an early goal against previous leaders Plymouth. Three minutes later a Leif Davis corner flashed across the area, just avoiding Wes Burns with the Blues having made a very positive start.

The Cod Army threatened for the first time in the sixth minute, Phoenix Patterson wafting a cross from deep on the right but too far in front of Promise Omochere. There was a scare for the Blues in the 10th minute when Donacien stumbled as he sought to play the ball back to Walton, leaving him in no-man’s land. But the stand-in skipper did well to force home skipper Josh Vela wide and Fleetwood were unable to make anything of the chance. Two minutes later, Shaun Rooney crossed from the right and the ball was flicked goalwards by Marriott but Walton, confirmed as League One’s Golden Glove winner after Bolton’s James Trafford conceded at Bristol Rovers, saved sharply. Town were forced into a change in the 17th minute when on-loan Leicester striker George Hirst limped off. As the Blues fans sang ‘Ashton, get your chequebook out’, Freddie Ladapo took over. Hirst ends his highly successful spell with the Blues having scored seven times in 16 starts and seven sub appearances. Ladapo made his first contribution on 21, taking a touch to a ball chipped by Woolfenden from halfway over the backline before volleying over from 30 yards. Two minutes later, Burns shot over from just outside the area after a Donacien cross from the right had been cleared then played to the Welshman. Town threatened again on 26, Nathan Broadhead teeing-up Chaplin inside the area having been found following an attack down the left, but the forward’s shot was diverted over by Brendan Wiredu. Three minutes later, after a couple of sloppy moments at the back from Burns and Woolfenden, Luongo sent Davis away on the left and the former Leeds man’s cross was punched away by Lynch ahead of Ladapo. The Blues continued to look for opportunities, Broadhead having the ball stabbed away from him when in a promising position in the area on 34 after an intricate passing move down the left. Following the corner, Luongo’s shot was blocked by Rooney. Town were well on top and creating chances more frequently and in the 36th minute Ladapo headed over after Davis had stood-up a cross from the left. Meanwhile, Plymouth had gone into a 2-1 lead at Vale Park. In the 42nd minute, with Cameron Burgess down in the other half having suffered a knock, Donacien crossed from the right and Chaplin volleyed against Rooney. Burgess was able to continue after treatment. Just before the fourth official indicated three additional minutes, Burns crossed low from the right but the sliding Chaplin was unable to get enough on the ball to divert it into the net. Soon after, Ball played a long ball forward for Broadhead, who beat the offside trap, took a touch but smashed his shot well over. That was the final chance of a half which during which the Blues had been well in control and had created more than enough chances to have gone in in front but with Fleetwood defenders getting themselves in the way or Town’s shooting for once wayward. The Cod Army had a couple of chances midway through the half following a couple of slack moments at the back. However, if the game follows the same pattern, a Town goal seems only a matter of time. Fleetwood: Lynch, Wiredu, Mendes Gomes, Vela (c), Marriott, Warrington, Holgate, Omochere, Patterson, Rooney, Johnston. Subs: McMulllan, Quitirna, Hayes, Teale, White, Johnson, Glenfield. Town: Walton (c), Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Ball, Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst (Ladapo 19). Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Keogh, Edwards, Harness, Jackson. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).

Photo: Matchday Images



