McKenna: Not Our Best Performance But an Incredible Season

Sunday, 7th May 2023 15:41 Town boss Kieran McKenna admitted his team didn’t hit their usual levels as they ended their season with a 2-2 draw at Fleetwood. Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness were on target for the Blues, who finished second in League One having secured promotion last week, while former Town striker Jack Marriott netted twice for the Cod Army. “There’s no doubt about it, it wasn’t our best performance, we didn’t hit the levels that we have done across the large majority of the season,” McKenna said. “We finished last weekend at home with a 6-0 and it was such a wonderful day, probably the best day of a lot of the players’ lives and we didn’t manage to hit those levels today. “Of course, we wanted to but they’re humans and they didn’t hit that level. We still did enough to create more chances to win the game but the performance wasn’t at the level that we have hit.” Asked why the performance wasn’t up to the usual standard, McKenna reflected: “We spoken about it in there. The players work so hard, the staff work so hard, we train and live to a level of intensity and professionalism that is really, really high and that’s why the performances have been at the consistent level they have been. “For me, it’s not about budgets or talent, it’s about how hard we’ve worked day-to-day, the edge and the intensity we’ve worked with day-to-day and we haven’t had that so much this week for obvious reasons and we didn’t manage to find that today. “When we don’t, we’re not such a good team and we weren’t as dominant in the game as we have been for most of the year. “I think there’s a little lesson there, it’s a little reminder for everyone going into next year that, for me, what separates us is the intensity and the focus that we work with day-to-day and that’s what we need to do next year, but many times over. “We’ve great pride in the season, great pride in the finish to the season and the run-in. Of course, we wanted to finish it off today with a win, it wasn’t to be, but there’s an awful lot to be pleased about and to look forward to.” Looking back on his first full campaign as a manager, the Northern Irishman added: “An incredible season, in so many ways on and off the pitch.

“A huge season for the club, and on the pitch that’s reflected in the points total and the performances and scoring 101 goals, we only lost four games, playing such a high level of football for so many games. “There’s a lot to be proud of and be pleased about and everyone can take the next week or two to enjoy that. “But after that, we’re already starting to refocus to next season and making sure we could back and put in a big, big effort pre-season to be as ready as we can be.” McKenna congratulated Plymouth, who took the League One title having finished three points ahead of the Blues. “An incredible achievement, full credit to them,” he said. “They’ve broken the 100-point barrier and a massive credit to Steve [Schumacher] and his staff and their players and the football club. It’s been a great season for them and we look forward to meeting them again next year.” McKenna says skipper Sam Morsy missed out with a knee problem: “No, he’s got a little knee injury that wouldn’t have been right to risk in the circumstances today.” The Blues boss had praise for Harness, who scored for the first time since November: “Nice for him to get the goal. He gives us a lot. Of course, he’s wanted to score and that’s been on his mind a little bit, the fact that he hasn’t scored for a while after scoring so many early season, so it was nice for him to finish off the season with a goal and that sets him up well into pre-season.” McKenna was also pleased with Ladapo, who slammed in his 21st goal of his first season at Portman Road. “A really good goal, took it well, smashed it in high in the net, a really good goal and another good goal in his tally,” he said. “Coming in and getting 21 goals and a promotion, I’m sure he would have taken that and he’s been a really important player for us.” Regarding Clarke’s red card, he said: “I’d have to watch it back, I thought they were two poor tackles. I thought it was a poor red card.” Conor Chaplin finished on 29 in all competitions with his 26 in League One winning him the Golden Boot, his five assists putting him ahead of Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, who scored the same number. “Very special for him,” McKenna continued. “A big credit to him. I’ve said it a lot of times before, as a player, as a person, he stands for so many good things and to score that many goals as not an out-and-out striker’s position, not many set plays in there, I don’t think any penalties, so to score that many from free play is a wonderful achievement. “He had plenty of chances today and everything he’s been hitting has been going in but it wasn’t his day. To be honest, I’d rather everything he hit last week flashed in last week and we got promotion and today they were going the other side of the post but we know he’s a good goalscorer.” Christian Walton picked up the Golden Glove having recorded 23 clean sheets in League One this season. “Good for him and good for the whole team,” McKenna added. “Conor’s Golden Boot is a reflection on the whole team and so’s Christian’s clean sheet record. “Credit to everyone for that but certainly Christian’s been in great form in the last few months and has improved his all-round game as well as the season’s gone on and is developing really well as a goalkeeper, so credit to him and [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin] and the goalkeepers who push him every day.” The Town manager admits he feels ready for a break after a long season: “Yes, I am. It’s been a lot of work for myself and the staff. A lot of sacrifice made in terms of family time and I’m looking forward to spending time with them now first and foremost and having a holiday, which we didn’t have last season and making sure then that we’re fresh and ready to go again.” That will include a trip back to his native Northern Ireland: “Hopefully I’ll go home in the next couple of weeks. I’m due a trip home and due a few holidays, so I look forward to that. “It’s great to be able to make so many people proud and pleased, in Ipswich, of course, but we’re all representing families and friends back wherever home is. “I’ve got great support back in Ireland and that’s really important and it’s been great to give the Irish Ipswich fans something to celebrate as well.” Before that, there’s tomorrow afternoon’s event in Christchurch Park: ”That’s really good and I’m sure they’ll want to come out and see the players but it’s also about us being able to thank them for the wonderful support. “It’s going to be great to see Christchurch Park with so many people in it and it’s an event to look forward to.”

Photo: TWTD



martin587 added 15:54 - May 7

Congratulations BOSS and thank you for a wonderful season.Hope you and your family have a great summer and look forward to seeing on the touch line in August. 4

Chrisd added 15:56 - May 7

The aim was promotion at the start of this campaign, job done. Looking forward to the summer with the transfer rumours and the build up to the start of next season. Well done to all concerned with the club, it’s been a terrific season both on and off pitch, certainly the start of a resurgence for us, you can feel it. 2

terryf added 16:00 - May 7

It's been a wonderful season and achievement gaining promotion and in scoring 101 goals but sadly we were not at our best today and certainly missed both Morsy and Hirst. Looking at the Squad although the nucleus is there to do well, I think that we will definetely need 3 or 4 quality additions. Just get them in early to blend in with the game plan!



Exciting times ahead and it will be interesting to see who goes and who comes in.



We've also got to acknowledge how well Plymouth have performed throughout and are worthy Champions. Paul Mariner would have been a proud man to see that his two favourite Teams have done so well. 2

OliveR16 added 16:09 - May 7

Congratulations Kieran and thanks for a very good season after years of dross. Something special is going on - though admittedly today we managed to hide it pretty well. 2

Suffolkboy added 16:16 - May 7

Super job , KM ! SUPER BLUES once again !

So much that’s good going on ,in and around everything and everywhere ITFC it is an achievement to celebrate !

Sincerest thanks and congratulations to KM and his team and players — AND to and for everyone from the owners and Board ,plus MA who have added commitment ,energy and purpose and brought such enthusiasm and pleasure to those supporting ITFC !

COYB 2

joyousblue added 16:18 - May 7

Great man please phil drop the northern irishman everytime he is mentioned it gets on my nerves we know he is a northern irishmanby bloody now 1

