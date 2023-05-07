Tractor Girls Beat Oxford But Finish Second

Sunday, 7th May 2023 17:43 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory against promotion rivals Oxford at the AGL Arena wasn't enough to secure the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title on the final day of the season, with Watford’s win against Billericay sealing the title for the Golden Girls on goal difference. Town manager Joe Sheehan made three changes to the side that had comfortably dispatched Cheltenham Town Ladies 8-0 the week before, with Kyra Robertson, Sophie Peskett and Freya Godfrey (pictured) replacing Bonnie Horwood, Sarah Brasero-Carreira and Natasha Thomas, all of whom were named on a very attacking bench containing only outfield players. In skipper Horwood’s absence, the armband was passed to midfielder Eloise King. The game began as a cagey affair with the visitors creating an early chance almost immediately, latching on to a wayward pass from Ipswich defender Megan Wearing and breaking into the box, before the ball was cleared for a throw-in. A few minutes later, the Yellows took a speculative shot from outside the box that was well wide. Town made their first foray forward in the ninth minute, Lucy O’Brien charging through the middle of the pitch from an Ipswich throw before being blocked on the edge of the Oxford box. A minute later, Anna Grey thought she was through on goal but was flagged offside. Oxford continued to dominate through their press and won a free-kick in Town’s half on 17 minutes, the ball floated in but cleared by Ipswich. Six minutes later, Oxford created the first real chance of the game, Carly Johns breaking through into the box only to see her shot parried by Sarah Quantrill, who comfortably collected the second attempt. Town continued to struggle against the Oxford press and were largely restricted to attacking on the counter. On 32, Oxford went through again, Wearing forced to shepherd the ball to Quantrill. Five minutes later, Johns was down in the box after colliding with Quantrill and Wearing, but the referee waved away the U’s penalty appeal.

Town ended the half strongly, however, and with two minutes to go Summer Hughes and Peskett combined on the right to feed the ball to King in the box, but the midfielder was marshalled to the byline and the ball went out for an Oxford goal kick. In the final minute of the half, Robertson picked Hughes out on the right, but her cross was cleared comfortably. Just before the break, Town won a free-kick on the edge of the box but Abbie Lafayette put it well wide of the visitors’ goal. From the restart, Town looked a different team, full of energy and devoid of the apparent nerves of the first half. In the first minute Peskett, Grey and O’Brien forced a dangerous move that resulted in a shot on goal. The Blues then forced a succession of corners which Oxford struggled to deal with. Ipswich, pressing higher than they had been able to in the first half, recycled the ball from a goal-kick in the 53rd minute, Grey’s cross not quite picking out Peskett in the box. There was a scare for the Blues shortly afterwards, Quantrill failing to win the ball having raced off her line, but Lafayette was quick to tidy up at the back and prevent an Oxford attempt on goal. A minute before the hour, Town took the lead. Grey threaded the ball down the left-hand side of the pitch to an on-rushing Freya Godfrey, who was able to drive at Oxford keeper Rose Kite and calmly roll the ball underneath to open the scoring, sending the home fans into a joyous frenzy. Town didn't let up after taking the lead and searched for a second goal, repeatedly playing the ball over the top in an attempt to find Godfrey, whose faultless work-rate was causing the U’s defence a headache. Oxford worked hard to get back in the game, looking to find Johns in the box, but the Ipswich defence was equal to the visitors’ efforts. On 71 minutes Sheehan made his first change with King making way for Horwood in midfield. Four minutes later, Thomas replaced goalscorer Godfrey in attack. As the game entered the final ten minutes, Oxford’s football became more agricultural as they looked to work their way back into proceedings. In the 82nd minute, Jenna Legg was cautioned for a nasty challenge on Peskett and a minute later Riva Casley joined her in the referee’s book for hauling down Thomas. Three minutes later Town almost doubled their lead, Grey heading over from a Thomas cross having lost her marker. With four minutes remaining, Sheehan made his final change, taking off Peskett for Holly Turner and moving to two up front. Ipswich continued to hunt for a second goal to kill the game, Megan Wearing heading over on 90 minutes and Horwood shooting wide shortly after. Turner’s attempt from range in injury time was Town’s last real effort of the game, sailing wide, before the referee blew up for full time. The result was bittersweet for Ipswich as Watford’s 3-0 victory at Billericay left the two teams level on points but with the Golden Girls top of the table on goal difference with 11 more than the Blues. Despite finishing as runners-up, an improvement on last season’s third-place finish, it will be Watford who will compete against FAWNL Northern Premier Division champions Nottingham Forest at Stadium:MK on May 20th. Town manager Sheehan will, however, be happy to have recorded a first win over the Yellows and will no doubt already be looking to mounting a title challenge in 2023/24, knowing the league winners will be promoted to the FA Women’s Championship alongside the Northern Premier champions, the FA having recently amended the pyramid so that two teams will go up from the third tier from next season. Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes, Robertson, King (Horwood 71), Grey, O’Brien, Peskett (Turner 86), Godfrey (Thomas 75). Unused: Mitchell, Brasero-Carreira. Attendance: 844.

Photo: Ross Halls



