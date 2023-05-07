Walton: It Was a Target I Set at the Start of the Year

Sunday, 7th May 2023 17:58 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Christian Walton was delighted to earn the League One Golden Glove award after the Blues’ promotion-winning season ended with a 2-2 draw against Fleetwood Town. Former Blue Jack Marriott scored twice at Highbury but Walton claimed the gong finishing on 23 clean sheets for the season, one ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ James Trafford, thanks to a run of 13 shutouts in the last 16 matches. Walton set a personal target of winning the award but credited his teammates for helping him register clean sheets in 50 per cent of league games this season. “It was a goal I set at the start of the year,” he said. “I was probably re-evaluating it in my head in December and January, but to start with that goal and to tick it off is a nice achievement for me. “I think any personal achievement like that is not just for the individuals but for the team as a collective, whether that’s the Golden Boot or the Golden Glove I think it's a team thing. I really believe that. “Obviously Rene [Gilmartin, goalkeeping coach] has helped, Vaz [Vaclav Hladky], the manager [Kieran McKenna] who puts full confidence in me and has improved me as a keeper and as a person. “It’s a whole staff thing, the spirit that the manager brings to the club is excellent. All of the staff take full credit for that and it’s everyone’s trophy.” The main objective, promotion, has been achieved and Walton says there is so much to be pleased with how the campaign has gone. He said: “It's been an unbelievable year for everyone – the club, the community, you name it, it's been really good. We’ve obviously done really well as a group and also on an individual basis we've done really well which is pleasing. “We’ll enjoy the celebrations now and then before we know it, we'll be back for pre-season working as hard as possible.” On a personal level, the Blues keeper said this season will go down as one of his best. “It would definitely be up there,” he said. “I've really enjoyed it, I’ve really enjoyed being part of the club and everything that the club does for the players, the staff, the community, it’s been really good to be a part of.

“That came to me the other night at the awards and all the awards that people went in, you can see how together everyone is and what a community club it is. It’s really nice and it's an honour to be part of that.” Walton, who has made 83 appearances in the Championship, is excited to be back in the second tier and says there is no reason why Town can’t compete at the higher level next season. He said: “Probably a lot of my career games come there. It’s a top league and it’s a really good level. I'm going to enjoy it even more with the team that I'm actually permanently registered with instead of going on loan. “I'm really looking forward to the experience and one that we know is going to be tough, but everyone in there is ready to work hard and the attitude and application towards things will be top. “The level is obviously good, but the level we've played at this year has been Championship level. We showed that against Burnley in the only game that we had against better opposition. “We need to go into it with full confidence and with the way we play and the way we work, we'll be ready for challenge.” On the draw at Highbury Stadium, which extended the Blues’ unbeaten league run to 19 matches, Walton was disappointed not to record a victory but was not letting that dampen the mood after a successful season. “A little bit disappointing in spells,” he admitted. “We took the lead and it probably looked a bit different at that point, but to concede two goals was disappointing, especially from a set play and I think it was offside in my opinion. “But we can't make excuses, it wasn't good enough from the two goals we conceded. With the run we've been on with keeping clean sheets, it's obviously disappointing to let that slip today. “That doesn't take away from the season at all, we've obviously had an amazing season with some ups and downs. That game today won't take anything away from what we've done this year and what we've achieved.” On manager Kieran McKenna handing him the captaincy in absence of Sam Morsy, Walton said: “It was a nice thing to be told to be captain, I was really happy when he told me this morning. It was an honour to do that for the team and for such a big club. “It was the first time I’ve ever done it which was nice as well. It was a good experience that gives you that little bit of a boost and you want to lead the team whether you've got the armband or not. “We've got a lot of leaders in the group, but it was nice to have that moment today.”

On whether he is enjoying the footballing aspect of his game, Walton added: “Yeah, I am, that's why I came here and wanted to play for a manager like we've got here, it was only going to improve me as a goalie and I think I've done that this year. “But there's no stop to that, I want to do the same again next year at a higher level. I'll be working on that through the summer, whether it's watching videos of the top keepers doing it or clips of me during this year, I want to keep doing it and improving. I'll be making sure I do that.” He continued: “I will switch off for a bit, but I think once we’re starting back up I’ll turn an eye to it. I'll still be watching football, whatever the game. “Individual analysis will be done by the department and they'll give us stuff to watch over the summer, I’m sure. That will be good for everyone.” Plymouth Argyle beat Port Vale to win the League One title, finishing three points ahead of the Blues after a run of six straight victories. Walton, a boyhood Argyle supporter and former academy schoolboy, praised Steven Schumacher’s side for their mentality and relentlessness in getting over the line to secure the silverware. “Full credit to them,” he said. “They've done well this year. People have probably written them off in many games, but they've stuck with it and have done really well. It’s nice for them that they've won the trophy, but we wanted it and it's not to be so full credit to them.” Walton’s record puts him second in the all-time list of Town clean sheets in a season, behind only Richard Wright's 25 in 1998/99. Asked if Wright was someone he remembers growing up, Walton said: “Yeah, a little bit. I know more from him being at Man City and the coaching role that he's had and the playing role he took there. “It’s obviously a nice achievement and nice to set records this year and it's good to be up there with some of the top Town keepers of all time.” On his recent penalty-saving record, something which proved crucial on a couple of occasions during the Blues’ superb run-in, Walton claimed it is not something he has always had a natural gift for. The 27-year-old said: “Not really, it's one of those things that you've got to work on and do your research and analyse opposition. But I'd say it's always been part of my game that I want to improve, it's big moments in games when the opposition do get penalties that you’re making sure you're there for them is key.” With the season now over, some players will inevitably be moving on this summer. Walton said it will be a sad week to say goodbye but wishes every success to those who join other clubs over the window. “Yeah, it will be [a sad week],” he said. “We've got a really good group here and the manager’s obviously developed a really good spirit within the group and everyone gets on. We’ll be enjoying the celebrations this week with everyone together. “It will be sad but it's another opportunity for them to go and further their career. I’m sure we’ll keep in touch and it will be a good group that people remember forever.” Asked whether that includes fellow goalkeeper Hladky, Walton said: “All I know is that he's contracted at this club, I'm not sure if he's going to be here. I'd like him to be here as a competition for me but maybe he wants to play.”

Photos: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



chopra777 added 18:12 - May 7

Congratulations on your golden glove well deserved. 0

Help added 18:31 - May 7

Well done keeps

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments