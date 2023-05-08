Derby and Watford Eyeing El Mizouni

Monday, 8th May 2023 15:47 TWTD understands Derby County and Watford are eyeing a summer move for Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has just completed a successful loan spell with League Two champions Leyton Orient. El Mizouni, 22, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. However, despite his excellent campaign at Brisbane Road - he was named Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Year and was included in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - the Tunisia international is likely to find himself well back in the pecking order for a central midfield role when he returns to Town for pre-season training. Skipper Samy Morsy and Massimo Luongo have been regulars in those roles during the latter stages of the season, while Dominic Ball started yesterday's final game at Fleetwood. Lee Evans was a key member of the side in the first half of the campaign before suffering injury and was replaced by youngster Cameron Humphreys. Panutche Camara was signed from Plymouth last summer but missed most of the campaign through injury. That being the situation, the Blues might well be willing to listen to offers for Paris-born El Mizouni, who having played regularly for the O’s this season, will presumably want to continue to play week-in, week-out in 2023/24. Asked about his future having been named in the League Two select XI last month, the academy product said: “First of all finish the season strong and then come back in pre-season, be strong and see what happens next year.” El Mizouni has made 16 senior starts for the Blues and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice.

