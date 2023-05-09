TWTD Prediction League Winners

Tuesday, 9th May 2023 09:41 The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2022/23 but with StuartBrett8 emerging as the winner by just a point. Congrats to the victor, who takes away £150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 88 points from the Blues’ 46 League One games, with frankie1966 set to receive a £100 voucher for finishing second having taken 87 from 46. Orraman and BigAlsMate were joint-third - £50 voucher each - with 81 points from 46 and 45 predictions respectively. The full table can be found here. The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.



StuartBrett8 added 09:50 - May 9

Best day of my life since I won a dishwasher from Mike Parry, I am top of the league :) 1

