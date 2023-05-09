Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s End Season With 6-2 Win at Watford
Tuesday, 9th May 2023 13:28

Town’s U18s ended their 2022/23 with a 6-2 away win against Watford at Kings Langley, Tom Taylor netting a hat-trick and Finn Steele, Oli Davis and Rio Oudnie-Morgan one each.

The Blues’ youngsters, who are coached by Callum Tongue and Sam Darlow, were 3-0 up at half-time through Taylor’s first two and Steele.

The goals continued in the second half with the Hornets netting twice, Taylor (pictured) completing his hat-trick and subs Davis and Oudnie-Morgan, from the penalty spot, seeing the Blues to the three points.

Town finish the season eighth in Professional Development League Two South having moved above QPR, who they beat 2-1 at Playford Road on Saturday, ending the match with 10 men following Henry Curtis's red card.

The highlight of the campaign was the FA Youth Cup run to the quarter-finals where the Blues took Premier League U18 South champions West Ham to extra-time before eventually losing 4-2, despite having been reduced to 10 men.

U18s: Williamson, Haddoch, Steele, O’Connor (Nkansa-Dwamena), H Barbook, Okunowo, F Barbrook, Taylor, O’Neill (Graham), Valentine (Davis), Manly (Oudnie-Morgan). Unused: Cullum.


Photo: TWTD



