Humphreys: Promotion the Perfect Way to End My First Season

Tuesday, 9th May 2023 16:37 Midfielder Cameron Humphreys says promotion back to the Championship was the perfect way to end his first season as a full-time member of the senior squad. The 19-year-old made 19 starts - 10 in the league - and seven sub appearances during 2022/23, scoring three times. Colchester-born Humphreys joined the rest of his teammates, club staff and almost 11,000 supporters at yesterday’s promotion celebration in Christchurch Park. “This is amazing,” he said. “I’ve never been part of anything quite like this, obviously it’s my first season in and around a men’s team and to end it with a promotion is perfect really. “The turnout here just shows the support we’ve had all season, the fans have been brilliant all season, so I’m glad that they’ve had the chance today to celebrate it with the players and the staff.” Reflecting on his own season, the academy graduate said: “I hoped to play a lot of games this season, but if I’m honest at the start of the season my main target was to try and play the cup games, prove myself in them and see where I went because we’ve got a really competitive squad and everyone on the stage today has deserved to play. Some people have played not as much as maybe they’d want to. “I’ve really enjoyed every minute I’ve played and maybe I’ve played more games than I thought I would in the league, but playing in front of these fans and with these players has been a real privilege this season, learning from them and trying to get better.” Humphreys believes he’s progressed significantly as a player over the course of the season. “Definitely, I think I’m a much better player now,” he reflected. “When you’re not in the team, it’s a testament to all the coaches the work they do at the training ground every day, in the gym with the strength and conditioning coaches. “In all areas on and off the pitch, I think I’ve improved a lot and now I’ll have a well-earned break and then we’ll go again next season trying to improve again.” Regarding the summer break, he added: “Not too much planned yet. I think it’ll just be trying to rest and relax for the next few weeks and then get ready to go again in pre-season. “Obviously, the Championship next season, hopefully we’re going to be competitive there, so it’s going to be a lot of hard work next season but for now it’s just a week or two to reflect and rest.” Looking ahead to next season in the second tier, he said: “It’s a step-up for the team, but one we’re more than ready for. “We’ve got players in the squad that can definitely compete and do well at that level, so I’m just excited to see what I can do personally next season but also what this team is capable of.” Humphreys knows he has a tough job competing with the likes of skipper Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo - if the Australian stays with his current contract up - Dominic Ball, Lee Evans and Panutche Camara for a place in the team next season. “It’s a really competitive squad and especially in the middle of the park we’ve got a lot of good and experienced players in there,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to play with them and learn from them in training, how they conduct themselves on and off the pitch, and that’s really, really helped me. “And I think they’ve been really good, I’ve been able to talk to them, so their advice and their knowledge has definitely helped me during the season.” Has he been given a fitness plan for the summer? “I’ll have plenty of things to do, plenty of sessions in the gym and runs on the grass, but I enjoy all of that. I’ll have a good break but I can’t really want to get back to it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 18:05 - May 9

What’s with the typing ? N isn’t near I but presumably he can’t WAIT !

He’s a good lad ,who’s done exceptionally well and I hope his physical strengthening and training will see him translate to Championship football seamlessly .

Go for it CH !

COYB 0

