Trialist Mazionis Signs Town Deal

Tuesday, 9th May 2023 21:44 Central defender Jacob Mazionis has signed a professional deal with the Blues following his recent trial. As TWTD previously reported, Mazionis, who turns 17 next month, featured for the Town U21s in the games at Cardiff, Swansea and Watford in March and April and evidently impressed. A one-time West Ham and Arsenal schoolboy, Mazionis has been with the London-based Kinetic Foundation, from whom the Blues signed Myles Kenlock as a youngster and more recently another young central defender, Henry Curtis. He has also been playing for Thurlow Nunn League First Division South Enfield Borough. Last summer, Mazionis represented Lithuania’s U17s at the Baltic Cup in Finland having previously won caps at U16 level. Writing on Instagram, Mazionis said: “I am proud to announce that I have officially signed my first professional contract with Ipswich Town. “I would like to give a huge thank you to the Kinetic Foundation for providing me with so many opportunities and pushing me to be my best at all times. “Also, to Enfield Borough for providing me with needed experience for the first team and improving my overall performance. It's been a pleasure. The hard work continues💪🏽❤️”

Photo: Instagram



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments