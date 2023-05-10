Town Win Frame Football National Shield

Wednesday, 10th May 2023 11:04 The Ipswich Town Foundation’s Frame Footballers made their contribution to the Blues' successful 2022/23 campaign by winning the Frame Football National Shield at St George’s Park, the FA’s National Football Centre, on Sunday. Frame Football sessions are designed to offer children who use walking aids such as frames or crutches to walk a chance to play football. The team, who are coached by Eoin McNamee and Nicola Allum, were playing in the five-to-eight age category at the competition, which takes place annually, winning all four of their games while scoring 16 goals without conceding. Another of the Foundation’s players, Jay, competed in the nine-to-12 category with another team who also ran out winners. The Foundation’s sessions take place on Sunday mornings from 10am-11am at Suffolk One. For more information on Frame Football, contact the Foundation’s community engagement officer Leanne Smith via leanne.smith@itfc.co.uk.

Photos: Matchday Images/Steve Carter



Tractorboy58 added 11:25 - May 10

Great stuff .. well done ! COYB ! 2

itsonlyme added 11:45 - May 10

Brilliant! Brings tears to my eyes which is very hard to do! Well done itfc! 1

JewellintheTown added 11:56 - May 10

My eyes are watering. I must have a bit of grit or something in them.

True Blues! Well done! 0

