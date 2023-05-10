Fixtures Release Date Announced
Wednesday, 10th May 2023 14:09
Town will learn their 2023/24 Championship fixture list on Thursday 22nd June at 9am.
The Blues will be back in the second tier after four seasons in League One having finished second in 2022/23.
Town, who are understood have requested an away game first due to the extensive pitch renovation which is taking place over the summer, will get their campaign under way over the weekend of Saturday 5th August with round one of the Carabao Cup set to take place in the following midweek.
Later on in the season, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024 and the Championship play-off final on Sunday 26th May 2024.
Photo: Matchday Images
