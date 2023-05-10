Fixtures Release Date Announced

Wednesday, 10th May 2023 14:09 Town will learn their 2023/24 Championship fixture list on Thursday 22nd June at 9am. The Blues will be back in the second tier after four seasons in League One having finished second in 2022/23. Town, who are understood have requested an away game first due to the extensive pitch renovation which is taking place over the summer, will get their campaign under way over the weekend of Saturday 5th August with round one of the Carabao Cup set to take place in the following midweek. Later on in the season, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024 and the Championship play-off final on Sunday 26th May 2024.

Photo: Matchday Images



Paulc added 14:24 - May 10

First time in many a year I'll actually be looking forward to this. Thanks for letting us know when the league cup final is, as we'll probably win that. Didn't need to let us know when the play offs are as we'll have the wrapped up by the end of March! 0

MickMillsTash added 14:26 - May 10

Leeds Away would be a good Kick off

I think we will take some numbers so best avoid Luton and Rotherham

Could we have the whole end at Birmingham ? 1

Linkboy13 added 15:14 - May 10

Would be nice to play one of the teams relegated from the premier league early on as they tend to struggle to find their feet in the championship's earlier fixtures. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:19 - May 10

I agree numbers will be huge for that first away game, not quite sure who will have the capacity to cope with us? Huddersfields away end holds 4000, that feels like it's probably the biggest 0

