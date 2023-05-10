Trialist Uzor-Greey Signs Pro Deal With Town

Wednesday, 10th May 2023 21:07 Striker Chuks Uzor-Greey has signed a professional contract with Town following his trial. TWTD revealed that Uzor-Greey was on trial with the Blues in April when he was a sub for the U21s’ 3-3 home draw with Coventry City, He subsequently featured for John McGreal and David Wright's side in their following two matches and also played for the U18s, netting two hat-tricks. Like central defender Jacob Mazionis, who has also signed a pro deal with the Blues, Uzor-Greey has been with the London-based Kinetic Foundation, while also playing for Corinthian Casuals. He was previously with the youth set-up at Gillingham. Writing on Instagram, Uzor-Greey, who is from Belvedere in South-East London, said: “Happy to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with Ipswich Town. “I want to thank my family for their immense support and everything they have done for me. “Special shout out to Kinetic Foundation for all the opportunities, guidance and support. May God continue to guide, bless and protect me on my journey.”

Photo: Instagram



Farmerpiles added 21:33 - May 10

Welcome to Town Chuks. Looking forward to you scoring bags of goals in that Blue shirt! 👏 0

