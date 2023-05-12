Kinetic Academy Coach On New Town Signings

Friday, 12th May 2023 09:54 Kinetic Academy lead coach Dan Hogan has outlined what Town can expect from youngsters Jacob Mazionis and Chuks Uzor-Greey, who signed professional contracts with the Blues earlier in the week having previously been with the London-based youth set-up. Central defender Mazionis and striker Uzor-Greey have been on trial with Town over the last month or so, featuring for the U21s and in the latter’s case the U18s, for whom he netted hat-tricks in consecutive matches. Of Mazionis (pictured below), Hogan wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Jacob, he is someone that is always looking for ways to add to his game, consistently asking for feedback and analysing what he needs to work on in his game “Jacob has outstanding attributes for a centre-half not only his size, but how calm he is in possession and the way in which he can carry the ball out of pressure with ease. “Jacob Mazionis has recently been playing men’s football and I’ve definitely seen the difference in the way he defends with more aggression and intensity which is what he needed, adding that to what he already has, it’s elevated his game. Well deserved Jacob and good luck, keep striving!” While with Kinetic, the 16-year-old has been studying at Harris Tottenham Sixth Form, while making senior appearances for Thurlow Nunn League First Division South aside Enfield Borough. A one-time West Ham and Arsenal schoolboy, last summer Mazionis represented Lithuania’s U17s at the Baltic Cup in Finland having previously won caps at U16 level. Regarding Uzor-Greey, Hogan continued: “A player you would regard as a complete nine in my opinion. “Chuks can do everything you want, he has pace to threaten in behind, natural power and his link-up play with his back to goal has drastically improved from when he first came into us, which is a credit to himself for the amount of extra work he put in but also the willingness to always keep learning and adding to his game has got him to this stage. “Chuks’ goalscoring record with Kinetic has been phenomenal, not just the amount of goals he can score but the variation in his finishing is brilliant. Hopefully this continues and he keeps working hard to push onto the next level. Congrats Chuks, keep pushing onwards!” Uzor-Greey, from Belvedere in South-East London, has also been playing for Corinthian Casuals, having previously been with the youth set-up at Gillingham. Town previously signed Myles Kenlock from the Kinetic Academy, which is an arm of the Kinetic Foundation, and earlier this season recruited young central defender Henry Curtis. On its website, Kinetic outlines its role: “Kinetic Foundation is an innovative charity that uses a unique community sport model to deliver diversionary activities, education and opportunities for young people (14-19 years old) in the UK.”

Photos: Instagram



meekreech added 10:11 - May 12

It would appear that we have been fortunate and found some youngsters with the attributes our manager has laid down for any possible future recruits. 0

Gforce added 10:13 - May 12

Best of luck to both of them,hopefully see you making your debut ,coming off the bench,when we're in the premier league in 3/4 years time !

On another note,where is Kenlock playing now,last I heard it was with Aldershot.

0

Ipswichbusiness added 10:22 - May 12

Gforce; according to Wikipedia on 10 March 2023 Myles Kenlock signed a contract with Aldershot until the end of the season. 0

