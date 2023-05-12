Colchester Release Seven Former Blues
Friday, 12th May 2023 16:47
Colchester United have released seven former Town players, among them ex-skipper Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith and long-serving U’s man Tom Eastman.
Cole Skuse had already made his departure known with the midfielder having been appointed Bury Town’s new manager, while Alan Judge, who is currently sidelined having suffered a triple rupture in his left knee in December, Freddie Sears and Emyr Huws will also be leaving the League Two club.
Chambers, Skuse, Huws, Sears and Judge joined the U’s following their release by Town in the summer of 2021, while Smith signed in August 2020. Eastman had been with the North Essex side since May 2011, aside from a spell on loan at Harrogate in the second half of this season.
“I’d like to thank all the players that will be leaving us for their hard work and professionalism in their time here at Colchester United,” Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko told his club’s official website.
“We wish all these players the best of luck in the next part of their football journeys.
“Special mentions should go to Tom Eastman. Tom has been a magnificent servant to the club over the past 12 years and is firmly in the top ten of the club’s all-time highest appearance makers.
“The term ‘club legend’ is sometimes overused in football but I certainly see Tom in that light for the service he has given to the club.
“Freddie Sears has also made a big contribution with Colchester United over the years scoring over 50 times for the club which is a great return.
“Although Cole and Luke have only been with us two years, they have shown a fantastic level of performance and professionalism on and off the pitch.
“We wish Cole the best of luck as he takes on his first managerial role at Bury Town after a long and illustrious playing career.
“Alan Judge is very unfortunate as his bad injury has kept him out of the second half of the season. However, he is working very hard with our medical team to get back playing.
“We will still be seeing plenty of him at the club while we help him back to full fitness.
“I’m sure every supporter of Colchester United will wish all the players leaving us the very best of luck and success in their future football careers.”
Photo: Matchday Images
