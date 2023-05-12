Spitting Peterborough Fan Fined

Friday, 12th May 2023 17:09 The Peterborough United fan who spat at Town wideman Wes Burns following the Blues’ first goal in the 3-0 win at London Road last month has been fined. Leroy Miller, 45, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to using threatening abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly conduct. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and costs totalling £105. Miller, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, was arrested before the end of the first half of the match following the 17th-minute incident which was caught on iFollow’s cameras. Burns had celebrated in front of the home support, who earlier had berated him while he was on the ground having taken a knock. According to the Peterborough Telegraph, James Quelch, prosecuting, said in court: “The defendant was captured on video by the Ipswich media team leaving his seat and walking down the steps. He motioned as if to spit towards the player Wes Burns. The incident was reported widely. “Mr Burns said he did not notice the motion and could not say if any spit landed on him.” He added: “Spitting is particularly unpleasant behaviour, particularly when directed at someone in the course of their employment.” Filthy old man spitting at Burns, deplorable. #itfc pic.twitter.com/Zcm1hqJkI3 — Harps ITFC (@harps2000) April 22, 2023 The prosecution applied for a three-year football banning order, which was challenged by Miller’s solicitor, Michelle Canagasuriam. “The banning order is contested,” she said. “He said it was foolish behaviour. He accepts that. He made full and frank admissions. He has no football-related convictions. It is a one-off and out of character.” A hearing to discuss the banning order is set to take place on Thursday 25th May, also at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. Peterborough condemned the incident in a statement released during the match: “The football club can confirm that a gentleman was arrested by police following an incident after the first goal scored by Ipswich Town this afternoon. “There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.” Town praised Posh and the police for dealing with the issue quickly: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club. “Obviously we don’t think it’s acceptable that supporters want to spit or get involved with players but we can’t thank Peterborough and the authorities more for how well they dealt with it, and that should be the end of the matter.”

Photo: Matchday Images



wkj added 17:12 - May 12

Good. This kind of behaviour is particularly hard to swallow. 1

joyousblue added 17:14 - May 12

305 quidfor one of the most disgusting habits , ban woukd have been better, if only for a few games 1

Churchman added 17:25 - May 12

So he claims it was a ‘one off’. Yeah, right.



I presume he will now have a conviction against his name? I hope so. I can’t abide spitting. 0

HighgateBlue added 17:25 - May 12

The fine was less than the Archbishop of Canterbury got the other day for going 25mph in a 20mph zone! (which sounds like a bad joke but is actually true). Will be interesting to see what happens with the contested football banning order. 0

dugoutdave added 17:25 - May 12

joyousblue, read the article. clearly says



Hearing to discuss the banning order is set to take place on Thursday 25th May, also at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.







1

