Former Blues at Wembley With Chesterfield

Saturday, 13th May 2023 10:35

Five former Town figures, including ex-boss Paul Cook and midfield legend Kieron Dyer, are members of the Chesterfield squad and staff facing Notts County in today’s Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley (KO 3.30pm, BT Sport 1).

Cook has been Spireites manager since February 2022 and this season saw the side he previously took to the 2013/14 League Two title to third in the National League.

Former Blues winger and coach Gary Roberts followed Cook to the Derbyshire club as a first-team coach, the pair having been relieved of their duties at Portman Road in November 2021.

Last summer they signed forward Armando Dobra - who has scored 10 times in all competitions this season - after his contract at Town was settled and full-back Bailey Clements, who had been released by the Blues.

Dyer, who became close to Cook during their time at Portman Road together, joined the staff working with the first team in March.

The Spireites, who finished 23 points behind the second-placed Magpies, beat 10-man Bromley 3-2 after extra-time in their play-off semi-final.





Photos: Matchday Images