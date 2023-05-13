Dobra Nets Stunner But Chesterfield's Ex-Blues Lose On Penalties at Wembley

Saturday, 13th May 2023 18:40 Armando Dobra netted a brilliant strike in extra-time but Chesterfield’s former Town players and staff were ultimately defeated 4-3 on penalties by Notts County following a 2-2 draw in the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley. The Spireites took the lead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute via Andrew Dallas and were the better side throughout but conceded three minutes from time when a John Bostock free-kick squirmed past keeper Ross Fitzsimons. Dobra brilliantly restored the lead three minutes into the additional half an hour, but the Magpies hit back through Ruben Rodrigues in the 108th minute and won the shoot-out, which Cook was unable to watch, the ex-Blues boss disappearing down the tunnel. In addition to Dobra, the Spireites are managed by former Blues boss Paul Cook, who took charge in February 2022 and this season led Chesterfield to third in the National League having taken them to the 2013/14 League Two title in his previous spell in charge. Former Blues winger and coach Gary Roberts followed Cook to the Derbyshire club as a first-team coach and last summer they signed Dobra after his contract at Town was settled and full-back Bailey Clements, who had been released from Portman Road, with the pair both in the starting XI at Wembley. Magic finish from Armando Dobra ✨@ChesterfieldFC are back in front in the opening minutes of extra-time! pic.twitter.com/SORaEco3Bq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2023 Dyer, who became close to Cook during their time at Portman Road together, joined the off-field staff as a first-team coach earlier this year. The Spireites, who finished 23 points behind the second-placed Magpies, beat 10-man Bromley 3-2 after extra-time in their play-off semi-final.

Photo: Sports Press Photo



SouperJim added 18:47 - May 13

Good strike from Dobs but "stunning" is a touch generous as it deflected up off the defender. The second penalty save in the shootout was as good as anything I've seen though, worth a look! -1

virginblue added 19:00 - May 13

Cook a first class man. Hilarious. Couldn’t even watch his players in the penalty shootout. What kind of leadership is that? And let’s not forget he basically just gave jobs here to all his mates. 2

jas0999 added 19:26 - May 13

What example does it set when the manager can’t stay and watch the penalties? Very poor leadership and can not have helped his players. Poor from Cook. 0

itsonlyme added 19:39 - May 13

Not nice losing on penalties but after a few seasons just missing out I would assay that justice has probably been done! There’s always next year for PC! 0

Ipswich1977 added 19:57 - May 13

If ever there was a flawed system with play offs, its definitely the National League system.



So glad to see Notts County have been promoted.



Justice.



They had a magnificent season and in any other year would have been champions. 0

