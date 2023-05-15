Town Sign Young New Zealand Keeper Gray
Monday, 15th May 2023 09:54
Town have signed New Zealand U20 international goalkeeper Henry Gray.
The 18-year-old has signed a two-year professional deal with the Blues following a trial.
The Mönchengladbach-born glovesman has been with New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori, having previously played for A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves.
Gray, who also recently spent time on trial at Australian A-League team Central Coast Mariners where one-time Town defender Andy Bernal is a member of the coaching staff, is currently with the New Zealand U20 squad ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina which gets under way later this week.
The All Whites youngsters face the hosts, Uzbekistan and Guatemala in their group.
Gray won the Golden Gloves award at the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation U19 Championships as New Zealand, the defending champions, won the competition for the eighth time.
Writing on Instagram, Gray thanked his previous clubs and looked forward to his move.
“Thank you to Wellington Phoenix for the time I was with you and the the player I am today," he said.
“But a big thank you to Karori for the best group of lads and coaching staff at a club I’ve been at, the best footballing environment and culture I can think of. Now onto this new opportunity that awaits.”
Karori wished him well via their Facebook account: “Congratulations to our very own goal keeper superstar Henry Gray who has signed a two-year professional deal with Ipswich Town who have just been promoted to the Championship.
“Henry is currently away with the NZ side in Argentina preparing for the U20 World Cup. Henry is a player with a huge amount of talent and potential. As a club we would like to wish him well firstly at the U20 World Cup and then when he puts on the [blue and white] of the newly promoted Ipswich Town. Once a Wharfie, always a Wharfie!”
Gray is the third player to have joined the Blues’ development squad over the last week with central defender Jacob Mazionis and striker Chuks Uzor-Greey also having signed deals.
If he goes on to make a senior appearance for Town, he would become the sixth New Zealand player to feature for the Blues following Lee Norfolk, Tommy Smith, loanees Rory Fallon and Chris Wood, and Monty Patterson.
Photo: AAP
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]