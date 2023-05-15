Town Sign Young New Zealand Keeper Gray

Monday, 15th May 2023 09:54 Town have signed New Zealand U20 international goalkeeper Henry Gray. The 18-year-old has signed a two-year professional deal with the Blues following a trial. The Mönchengladbach-born glovesman has been with New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori, having previously played for A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves. Gray, who also recently spent time on trial at Australian A-League team Central Coast Mariners where one-time Town defender Andy Bernal is a member of the coaching staff, is currently with the New Zealand U20 squad ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina which gets under way later this week. The All Whites youngsters face the hosts, Uzbekistan and Guatemala in their group. Gray won the Golden Gloves award at the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation U19 Championships as New Zealand, the defending champions, won the competition for the eighth time. Writing on Instagram, Gray thanked his previous clubs and looked forward to his move. “Thank you to Wellington Phoenix for the time I was with you and the the player I am today," he said. “But a big thank you to Karori for the best group of lads and coaching staff at a club I’ve been at, the best footballing environment and culture I can think of. Now onto this new opportunity that awaits.” Karori wished him well via their Facebook account: “Congratulations to our very own goal keeper superstar Henry Gray who has signed a two-year professional deal with Ipswich Town who have just been promoted to the Championship. “Henry is currently away with the NZ side in Argentina preparing for the U20 World Cup. Henry is a player with a huge amount of talent and potential. As a club we would like to wish him well firstly at the U20 World Cup and then when he puts on the [blue and white] of the newly promoted Ipswich Town. Once a Wharfie, always a Wharfie!” Gray is the third player to have joined the Blues’ development squad over the last week with central defender Jacob Mazionis and striker Chuks Uzor-Greey also having signed deals. If he goes on to make a senior appearance for Town, he would become the sixth New Zealand player to feature for the Blues following Lee Norfolk, Tommy Smith, loanees Rory Fallon and Chris Wood, and Monty Patterson.

Photo: AAP



BlueySwede added 10:01 - May 15

Welcome young man! We have often been good on bringing young players through, but I think with the current regime we have stepped up our recruitment a notch or two. These young players could play a massive part in the future, can only be a good thing signing young and hungry players. Of course we need some established players as well, I think we are in for an exciting summer. COYB! 2

earlsgreenblue added 10:03 - May 15

Certainty amassing some younger talent, looks like our net is getting larger! 2

Suffolkboy added 10:12 - May 15

Open minds, forward planning , utter belief and total positivity at ITFC ,from the top down ! Great stuff ! COYB 0

CavendishBlue added 10:12 - May 15

Er.....fifth surely?



0/10 sats re-sit for Phil & Gav........ 0

PhilTWTD added 10:13 - May 15

Oops, meant sixth, wrote fifth. 0

clive_baker added 10:38 - May 15

What an exciting move for the young lad. 18 years old and being offered a professional contract on the other side of the world, 1 league down from the biggest football division in the world. Working with a young and exciting management team that are probably destined for that level themselves. Oh to be 18 again. 1

