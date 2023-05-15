Former Blues Midfielder Trotter Retires

Monday, 15th May 2023 19:25 Former Blues midfielder Liam Trotter has announced his retirement at the age of 34. Ipswich-born Trotter was a member of the Blues’ U18s side which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005, having joined the academy at 16 from Bury Town’s youth set-up, and went on to make 18 senior starts and eight sub appearances, scoring twice. While with Town, the former Northgate High School pupil spent time on loan at Millwall, Grimsby and Scunthorpe before a second spell with the Lions which became a full-time move in the summer of 2010. Four years later, Trotter joined Bolton Wanderers following a loan spell, then had stints with Nottingham Forest on loan - scoring a debut goal against the Blues to claim a draw at the City Ground - AFC Wimbledon, Orange County in the US, Bromley and finally Chelmsford, with whom he won the Player of the Year award this season. “And just like that, 18+ years pass by in the blink of an eye,” Trotter wrote on Instagram. “It's hard to put into words all the emotions l'm feeling, but the overwhelming feeling in this moment is gratitude. “I'm grateful that I was fortunate enough to have a dream as a kid, and to actually live that dream. “I'm grateful I had family and friends who supported me with this dream and were there for me every step of the way. “I'm grateful that I was able to represent and play for such amazing football clubs, including my home town. “I'm grateful I was able to learn so much more about the game I love from the coaches and managers I played for. “I'm grateful I got to experience promotions, relegation, cup runs, goals, derbies, Wembley and more. “I'm grateful for the fans that supported me and the ones who pushed me to be better. “Most of all, I'm grateful for every single player I played with, and against, you are all what made this journey so special. “Some have become friends for life, but all of us will remain connected having shared the same dream and lived it together. “Excited and scared for what maybe next, but it's time to find out who ‘Liam Trotter’ is without football. “If the next 20 years are half as good as the last 20, then I guess I'm just one lucky man.” Elsewhere, another Ipswich-born former Town player, ex-loanee Macauley Bonne, has been released by Charlton Athletic having joined the Addicks on a short-term deal in January. Best wishes to Liam Trotter, who has announced his retirement from professional football. 🔵⚪️#itfc pic.twitter.com/Er9c1IY6DL — I(P)SWICH TOWN FC (@IpswichTown) May 15, 2023

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 19:44 - May 15

Well done LT ,well said LT and how fitting that you should express yourself in such an articulate manner ,conveying the love and pleasure you’ve found doing what you aimed to do !

Very best wishes for your future !

COYB 1

Kropotkin123 added 19:44 - May 15

Now I feel old! Good luck to him. 1

ThaiBlue added 19:54 - May 15

He can do more work with dell boy and rodney now 0

Hipsterectomy added 20:33 - May 15

didnt ask 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments