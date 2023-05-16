International Action For New Blues Keeper

Tuesday, 16th May 2023 09:47

New Blues keeper Henry Gray was in action for New Zealand’s U20s overnight as they beat Ecuador 1-0 in a friendly in Buenos Aires.

Gray, 18, who, as reported yesterday, has agreed a two-year professional deal with Town following a trial, came on as a half-time sub in the match which is a warm-up for the FIFA U20 World Cup, which gets under way later in the week.

The former Wellington Phoenix and Waterside Karori youngster has been handed the number 13 shirt for the tournament.

New Zealand play Guatemala in their opening game at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, then take on Uzbekistan at the same venue next Tuesday, then complete their group fixtures against the hosts on Friday of next week, also at the same stadium.

Meanwhile, former Blues defender Chris Casement, 35, has stepped down from his role as manager of Isthmian League North Division Stowmarket Town.

The Northern Irishman, who was a member of Town’s 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side, took charge three months ago.

Former Bury Town, Leiston and Needham market manager Richard Wilkins is taking over at Greens Meadow.





Photo: AAP