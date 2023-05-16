Chaplin Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Year
Tuesday, 16th May 2023 12:42
Town top scorer Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year award for League One.
Chaplin netted 26 times for the Blues in the league - plus three more in cups - and was the division’s joint-top scorer along with Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.
The 26-year-old won the PFA’s monthly awards in August and September and was nominated in December.
Also nominated are Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins, Cheltenham's Alfie May, Derby's former Town striker David McGoldrick and Plymouth's Finn Azaz.
Chaplin has already been named Town’s Supporters Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Corporate Player of the Season, while his goal at Derby was the Goal of the season.
The former Barnsley, Portsmouth and Coventry man was also named the EFL League One Player of the Month for April having previously won the gong in December.
The PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year award is decided by fans’ votes, which can be cast here.
