Chaplin Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Tuesday, 16th May 2023 12:42 Town top scorer Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year award for League One. Chaplin netted 26 times for the Blues in the league - plus three more in cups - and was the division’s joint-top scorer along with Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris. The 26-year-old won the PFA’s monthly awards in August and September and was nominated in December. Also nominated are Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins, Cheltenham's Alfie May, Derby's former Town striker David McGoldrick and Plymouth's Finn Azaz. Chaplin has already been named Town’s Supporters Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Corporate Player of the Season, while his goal at Derby was the Goal of the season. The former Barnsley, Portsmouth and Coventry man was also named the EFL League One Player of the Month for April having previously won the gong in December. The PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year award is decided by fans’ votes, which can be cast here.

Photo: TWTD



TractorfactorSteve added 13:00 - May 16

The link given takes you to a page which offers the chance to vote for the PL player of the year. Might be me but I couldn't find a way to vote for the League One player.

TractorfactorSteve added 13:04 - May 16

Ah, found it. You have to go to the very small option to vote for the Player of the Month, which then shows as Player of the Year. ffs, how to make things difficult without really trying.

0

NthQldITFC added 13:06 - May 16

There's a greyed out row of tabs along the top of that page, Steve, one of which is labelled 'EFL L1'.



Conor Chaplin is the one labelled 'Conor Chaplin'!



[Apologies for my cheekiness :)] 0

TractorfactorSteve added 13:07 - May 16

Spoke too soon. Followed all the suggested Vote Here links and got Page not found. Error 404. Jeez. Obv a site run by idiots.

TractorfactorSteve added 13:11 - May 16

Thanks NthOldITFC Where would we be without good eyesight?

NthQldITFC added 13:19 - May 16

No worries Steve. I have surprisingly good eyesight, contrary to warnings I was given when I was younger.

Robert_Garrett added 13:24 - May 16

Voted for all divisions including for Conor no problem

Robert_Garrett added 13:24 - May 16

https://www.90min.com/posts/vote-now-pfa-vertu-motors-fans-player-of-the-month



This is another libnk that does work............. This is another libnk that does work............. 0

