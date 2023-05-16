Holland, Milton and Whiter On Tour of Suffolk Charity Cycle Ride

Tuesday, 16th May 2023 14:43 Club ambassadors Matt Holland and Simon Milton are being joined on this year’s Tour of Suffolk Cycle Ride, which takes place on Sunday 4th and Monday 5th June, by double amputee and former Newmarket Town player Shaun Whiter. The Tour of Suffolk takes riders on a 150-mile route through Suffolk and Norfolk along countryside and coastal paths over two days. All funds raised will be split between the Ipswich Town Foundation and the Futurestars charity run by Milton. Whiter, a double amputee following a hit-and-run incident in 2016, previously took part in the event in 2017 and this year will be riding a specially-designed bike which he will pedal using his arms. Whiter, a former academy coach at Town, was recently invited back to Playford Road by the Foundation to watch the first team train and where he caught up with former colleagues and met manager Kieran McKenna as well as several of his squad. “I am delighted that Shaun has decided to take up this challenge with us again,” Milton told the Foundation website. “Despite his accident he has taken up so many challenges in recent years and this years Tour of Suffolk will be his latest event. I will cycle alongside him in his purpose-built hand bike for all 150 miles. “Together with former teammate Matt Holland we look forward to another successful event raising much-needed funds for the Ipswich Town Foundation and Futurestars Charity.” Milton, Holland and Whiter have a Just Giving page which can be found here. Fans can sign up to take part in this year's event with entry £125 per person including an overnight stay on the Sunday evening, refreshments and a bespoke cycling jersey. Further information here or via this email address contact teamitfc@itfc.co.uk.

Photo: Ipswich Town Foundation



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments