Former Assistant Boss Connor New Grenada Head Coach

Tuesday, 16th May 2023 15:02 Former Town assistant manager Terry Connor has been appointed the head coach of Grenada. Connor, 60, was Mick McCarthy’s assistant at Portman Road between 2012 and 2018 and also at Wolves, Cardiff, with the Republic of Ireland, APOEL and for a brief spell earlier this year, Blackpool. Grenada, known as the Spice Boys, are ranked 175th in the world by FIFA. Terry Connor is our new Senior Men's Head Coach. He was formally introduced at a press conference today at the GFA Secretariat. He comes with 25 years of Coaching and Management experience in the Premier League, English Football League, the Republic of Ireland and in Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/TbN2oDjIkG — GrenadaFA (@GFAGrenada) May 15, 2023

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Marcus added 15:11 - May 16

Interesting. I'm sure he's picked up a lot about excellent man management from MM yet has his own style of playing (rather than the agonising to watch MM style). A challenging role, but pleased for him to have the opportunity. He did well the short time he took the reigns for us. Good luck. 0

baxterbasics added 15:37 - May 16

Terry,

Terry Terry,

Terry Terry,

Terry Terry Connor! 0

MidlandsBlue92 added 16:10 - May 16

Would be funny if Mick was his number 2... 0

Monkey_Blue added 16:12 - May 16

I wish him the best especially because by all accounts not only is he a very good coach but a lovely chap. He did well with our strikers… Murphy, McGoldrick, Waghorn et al all had glowing praise for him and had great seasons for us. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments