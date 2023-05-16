Former Assistant Boss Connor New Grenada Head Coach
Tuesday, 16th May 2023 15:02
Former Town assistant manager Terry Connor has been appointed the head coach of Grenada.
Connor, 60, was Mick McCarthy’s assistant at Portman Road between 2012 and 2018 and also at Wolves, Cardiff, with the Republic of Ireland, APOEL and for a brief spell earlier this year, Blackpool.
Grenada, known as the Spice Boys, are ranked 175th in the world by FIFA.
Photo: Action Images
