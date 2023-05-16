Burley, Osborne and Godbold at History of ITFC Talk
Tuesday, 16th May 2023 17:07
Tim Edwards, a partner in the Ipswich Town Heritage Society and a TWTD poster, is giving a talk on the History of Ipswich Town Football Club Through Images and Stories at The Hold in Fore Street on Friday afternoon featuring interviews with Blues legends George Burley, Roger Osborne and Pat Godbold (2pm-5pm).
The event, which is being presented by the University of Suffolk’s School of Social Sciences and Humanities in conjunction with Suffolk Archives, is free but tickets must be booked on Eventbrite.
Photo: Action Images
