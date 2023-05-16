Burley, Osborne and Godbold at History of ITFC Talk

Tuesday, 16th May 2023 17:07 Tim Edwards, a partner in the Ipswich Town Heritage Society and a TWTD poster, is giving a talk on the History of Ipswich Town Football Club Through Images and Stories at The Hold in Fore Street on Friday afternoon featuring interviews with Blues legends George Burley, Roger Osborne and Pat Godbold (2pm-5pm). The event, which is being presented by the University of Suffolk’s School of Social Sciences and Humanities in conjunction with Suffolk Archives, is free but tickets must be booked on Eventbrite.

AlexMathie added 17:25 - May 16

Gutted I can’t make this. Is it going to be recorded? 0

Freddies_Ears added 17:46 - May 16

If popular, I am sure there will be a repeat performance! 0

therein61 added 17:50 - May 16

Pat Godbold was the glue that kept the club together off the park in the background for so many years for several managers making their lives just a bit easier she has been a tremendous credit to the club and herself. 0

