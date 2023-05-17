No Further iFollow Payments Ahead of TownTV Launch

Wednesday, 17th May 2023 12:35 Town fans will see no further iFollow Ipswich payments taken from their bank accounts with the Blues set to launch their in-house TownTV service ahead of the new season. iFollow Ipswich will cease to exist once the new service, which will include a new website, is up and running. No payments will be taken by EFL Digital, which runs iFollow from today with pro-rata refunds issued to anyone with value remaining on a subscription, which will not be carried over to TownTV. Season passes will not be renewed. Town say they will release further details regarding TownTV in due course. Speaking about the project to TWTD in March, CEO Mark Ashton said: “TownTV’s really important to a club like this because we do have a large overseas following and that’s their view to the club. “This also means that we have the ability to put our own app in, we’re taking control of the website, we’re taking control of TownTV and, be under no illusion, I’m sure there will be glitches on the way through as we build this, but I want us to build it internally. “We’re looking at the camera feeds, he’s looking at how it’s going to be presented, we’ve got a meeting tomorrow morning [March 24th] to go through all the IT and integration. It’s a big investment for us, but I do think it’s important. “I’m fairly comfortable that one, there will be a show that leads into it, and two, we can improve the camera positions at Portman Road. “I think if you’re in the Championship, those camera positions if you’re going away to Middlesbrough etc, you know they’re going to be good, probably most of them are on four-camera feeds from IMG already, so it’s going to be good. “If we’re in this division [League One], we’re somewhat still governed at an away game by their feed, but we’ve got to go on this journey. “[Director of media & communications] Marcus [Nash] is leading on it, the tech team’s in tomorrow, we’ve got a preferred technology partner to come in and work with us and we’ve got to be up and running because we’ll be out of iFollow by the start of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



BurleysGloryDays added 12:48 - May 17

Brilliant and exactly the right words from MA in March. So glad we're going to be sorting this out.



I've always thought our camara angles were rubbish compared to other clubs and did us no justice.



So good seeing investment in smart places around the club, low hanging fruits that seemed so far off the radar of the previous ownership, but stuff that's now at the heart of making massive improvements quickly.



Well done MA and team



chorltonskylineblue added 12:54 - May 17

iFollow set a low bar. Even with the predicted teething problems TownTV might face, this has to be applauded. Another sign of the professionalism of the new ownership and their management team. Bring it on! 1

BonchosBicycle added 13:00 - May 17

I hope they can manage to sort it so the commentary team can see replays. It's just laughable when they keep reminding viewers that they can't do that. What year is this? Give them a feed of the game. 1

trncbluearmy added 13:11 - May 17

Big thanks to IFollow over the years,

for those abroad our link to the club and I for one couldn't give a toss about camera angles etc ., in fact quite enjoyed the coverage similar to an era before sky fecked up football



BigAlwasmyhero added 13:38 - May 17

Thank you for the update guys. As previously mentioned, for many of us, this is our life line into the club. Can’t wait to see what our future holds. 0

Europablue added 13:46 - May 17

I am very eager to hear more details about the service.

You would imagine that Towen TV wouldn't be able to show all games in the Premier League. Maybe the investment won't pay off if we get promoted again next season!

I'm definitely going to get a season ticket for Towen TV for next year as I live abroad. 0

