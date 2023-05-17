No Further iFollow Payments Ahead of TownTV Launch
Wednesday, 17th May 2023 12:35
Town fans will see no further iFollow Ipswich payments taken from their bank accounts with the Blues set to launch their in-house TownTV service ahead of the new season.
iFollow Ipswich will cease to exist once the new service, which will include a new website, is up and running.
No payments will be taken by EFL Digital, which runs iFollow from today with pro-rata refunds issued to anyone with value remaining on a subscription, which will not be carried over to TownTV. Season passes will not be renewed.
Town say they will release further details regarding TownTV in due course.
Speaking about the project to TWTD in March, CEO Mark Ashton said: “TownTV’s really important to a club like this because we do have a large overseas following and that’s their view to the club.
“This also means that we have the ability to put our own app in, we’re taking control of the website, we’re taking control of TownTV and, be under no illusion, I’m sure there will be glitches on the way through as we build this, but I want us to build it internally.
“We’re looking at the camera feeds, he’s looking at how it’s going to be presented, we’ve got a meeting tomorrow morning [March 24th] to go through all the IT and integration. It’s a big investment for us, but I do think it’s important.
“I’m fairly comfortable that one, there will be a show that leads into it, and two, we can improve the camera positions at Portman Road.
“I think if you’re in the Championship, those camera positions if you’re going away to Middlesbrough etc, you know they’re going to be good, probably most of them are on four-camera feeds from IMG already, so it’s going to be good.
“If we’re in this division [League One], we’re somewhat still governed at an away game by their feed, but we’ve got to go on this journey.
“[Director of media & communications] Marcus [Nash] is leading on it, the tech team’s in tomorrow, we’ve got a preferred technology partner to come in and work with us and we’ve got to be up and running because we’ll be out of iFollow by the start of the season.”
