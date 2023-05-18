Town Win Family Excellence Gold Award
Thursday, 18th May 2023 12:36
Town have been handed a Gold Award in the EFL’s Family Excellence scheme for the first time, just one of 12 clubs to achieve the accolade.
Clubs receive two visit assessments each season to determine the quality of the family matchday experience they provide.
Town received a grade of nine out of 10 for both visits during 2022/23, receiving full marks across the matchday staff, travel and last mile and outside the stadium categories.
Between the two visits, it was also noted that the club had improved in the website, ticketing, social media and feeling valued categories.
The FanZone, which previously was a factor in the club being named the EFL Family Club of the Year 2022, was highlighted for its positive impact to the matchday experience.
Seb Norton, the Blues’ supporter services executive, and Liz Edwards, the supporter liaison officer attended a Family Excellence Best Practice Seminar at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke yesterday where the EFL presented various other awards, among them the Entertainment Touchpoint Winner to Town.
EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch, said: “Our clubs deserve an enormous amount of praise for the outstanding work they have done in making sure the matchday experience is a welcoming one for all families, which has helped boost attendances across all our competitions.
“From improved engagement with supporters before and after games, to innovative approaches around the matchday itself, such as creating dedicated fanzones and improving catering options, clubs are pulling out all the stops to enhance their offering and attract the next generation of young fans.
“I would like to congratulate all those clubs who have achieved Family Excellence status and thank them for their efforts.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]