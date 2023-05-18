Town Win Family Excellence Gold Award

Thursday, 18th May 2023 12:36 Town have been handed a Gold Award in the EFL’s Family Excellence scheme for the first time, just one of 12 clubs to achieve the accolade. Clubs receive two visit assessments each season to determine the quality of the family matchday experience they provide. Town received a grade of nine out of 10 for both visits during 2022/23, receiving full marks across the matchday staff, travel and last mile and outside the stadium categories. Between the two visits, it was also noted that the club had improved in the website, ticketing, social media and feeling valued categories. The FanZone, which previously was a factor in the club being named the EFL Family Club of the Year 2022, was highlighted for its positive impact to the matchday experience. Seb Norton, the Blues’ supporter services executive, and Liz Edwards, the supporter liaison officer attended a Family Excellence Best Practice Seminar at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke yesterday where the EFL presented various other awards, among them the Entertainment Touchpoint Winner to Town. EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch, said: “Our clubs deserve an enormous amount of praise for the outstanding work they have done in making sure the matchday experience is a welcoming one for all families, which has helped boost attendances across all our competitions. “From improved engagement with supporters before and after games, to innovative approaches around the matchday itself, such as creating dedicated fanzones and improving catering options, clubs are pulling out all the stops to enhance their offering and attract the next generation of young fans. “I would like to congratulate all those clubs who have achieved Family Excellence status and thank them for their efforts.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 13:05 - May 18

Very well done ITFC ; progress is widespread within our Club and recognition is fully earned !

Billysherlockblue added 13:20 - May 18

Agrees suffolkboy. I love whats going on at present. I choose Ipswich as my team late 60s . After 20 odd years of turmoil we are beginning to rock. Coyb forever 0

Billysherlockblue added 13:20 - May 18

JewellintheTown added 13:30 - May 18

Proud to be an ITFC supporter!



For those interested, the other gold winners were:

Blackburn Rovers

Doncaster Rovers

Exeter City

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Lincoln City

Middlesbrough

Plymouth Argyle

Queens Park Rangers

Rotherham United

Stoke City. 3

Europablue added 13:57 - May 18

we're the pride of East Anglia! 4

Orraman added 10:41 - May 19

So much more than a team to support. Ipswich Town are involved in so many community aspects across not only Ipswich but also the County of Suffolk adding enjoyment and wellbeing to our underprivileged residents, children and youth, physically and mentally impaired, indeed all aspects of what community involvement should entail. Another award rewarding the amazing work by the owners and senior management which has transformed our club in the past 2 years. Proud to be blue. 0

