Peralta Back at Portman Road

Friday, 19th May 2023 14:04 Former Blues loanee Sixto Peralta was back at Portman Road today for the first time since his spell in the 2001/02 season. Peralta joined Town on loan from Inter Milan for that Premier League campaign and was one of the success stories during what was ultimately a season which saw the Blues relegated from the top flight. Town were keen to bring him back the following year but the financial problems which eventually led to administration prevented that from happening. Now 44, the one-time midfielder is based back in his native Argentina but is currently in Europe visiting his former clubs and friends. Speaking to Matt Holland, his skipper during his stint at Portman Road, for iFollow, Peralta said: “I’ve not been back since I played here and for me it is something special to be here in the city [sic] and at the club, to meet you again. I’m very happy to be here. “My year in Ipswich was one of the most beautiful years in my career and I came to Europe to visit a lot of clubs and I wanted to be here.” He added: “I finished my career in 2015 and I started to be work as an agent. I really enjoy it because I wanted to be near the football world and I like it.” Quizzed on whether he might have any players on his books he could bring to Town, he said: “I think so. Let’s see!” Peralta made 21 starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues during his year at the club, scoring five times.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



cooper4england added 14:20 - May 19

Ipswich:"Beautiful year.....beautiful club........want to buy one of my players?"



Internazionale: "Beautiful year.....beautiful club........want to buy one of my players?"



Torino: "Beautiful year.....beautiful club........want to buy one of my players?" -10

blues1 added 14:20 - May 19

Quality player. Such a shame we werent able to sign him that 2nd season. 13

thorpedo added 14:23 - May 19

I blooming loved old Sevenfingers - was a superb player! 2

Arthur_Hayes added 14:27 - May 19

“La, La, La Sixto Peralta”. Harry’s Bar Helsingborg. Quality. 5

legoman added 14:37 - May 19

Fantastic player with silky skills and brilliant vision. He could easily have fit it in with the boys of 81. I was guttered when we couldn't sign him the next season 10

shaunmahony added 15:18 - May 19

Feb 2002 - I watched us away at Everton - I think he scored that day - was one of the 7/8 wins in a row which looked like it would save us from relegation but didn't! 8

shaunmahony added 15:18 - May 19

Feb 2002 - I watched us away at Everton - I think he scored that day - was one of the 7/8 wins in a row which looked like it would save us from relegation but didn't! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:30 - May 19

We was class, such a shame we couldn't bring him back 4

joyousblue added 16:13 - May 19

Sign him up bit of expirienceto go with morsey 1

Nomore4 added 17:36 - May 19

A large loan fee and his 50k per week Inter contract paid for by ITFC…for what 22 appearances and 3 goals.

Makes you wonder how we ended up in administration….

But explains why he didn’t come back for 2nd division football….

0

Linkboy13 added 18:22 - May 19

Technically very good player who was also tenacious in the tackle, was very disappointed when we were unable to sign him. 4

Cadiar added 18:53 - May 19

He was a class player, good to see him visit as others have, notably Pablo. Shame we have people like Cooper4 on here who must be the biggest pub bores going-have to be negative & put a downer on things. 4

churchmans added 20:06 - May 19

Sixth was a great player to watch so was Jimmy juan 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 20:43 - May 19

Very funny joyousblue 0

algarvefan added 22:14 - May 19

lets hope he has some exciting players on his books, most top teams have some south American players in their squads, so maybe some business to be done and who better to sell our club than Sixto. 1

itsonlyme added 22:19 - May 19

#He’s only got six toes!# wonderful midfielder one of my favourite imports! So sad we could never sign in full time! 0

JCTractorboy added 02:58 - May 20

Was only a kid at the time but remember him being called six toes Peralta because of how good he was on the ball. Remember him being a shining light in a relegation season, but of course also a season where we made no fools of ourselves in Europe. 0

Razor added 10:12 - May 20

I was in Harrys Bar-----lovely memories!! 0

itfchorry added 12:40 - May 20

Love to watch him play - 0

Taricco_Fan added 22:25 - May 20

A wonderful player. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments