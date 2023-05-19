Peralta Back at Portman Road
Friday, 19th May 2023 14:04
Former Blues loanee Sixto Peralta was back at Portman Road today for the first time since his spell in the 2001/02 season.
Peralta joined Town on loan from Inter Milan for that Premier League campaign and was one of the success stories during what was ultimately a season which saw the Blues relegated from the top flight.
Town were keen to bring him back the following year but the financial problems which eventually led to administration prevented that from happening.
Now 44, the one-time midfielder is based back in his native Argentina but is currently in Europe visiting his former clubs and friends.
Speaking to Matt Holland, his skipper during his stint at Portman Road, for iFollow, Peralta said: “I’ve not been back since I played here and for me it is something special to be here in the city [sic] and at the club, to meet you again. I’m very happy to be here.
“My year in Ipswich was one of the most beautiful years in my career and I came to Europe to visit a lot of clubs and I wanted to be here.”
He added: “I finished my career in 2015 and I started to be work as an agent. I really enjoy it because I wanted to be near the football world and I like it.”
Quizzed on whether he might have any players on his books he could bring to Town, he said: “I think so. Let’s see!”
Peralta made 21 starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues during his year at the club, scoring five times.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]