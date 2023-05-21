Keeper Quantrill Wins Award

Sunday, 21st May 2023 09:53

Ipswich Town Women’s Sarah Quantrill has been named FAWNL Southern Premier Division Top Goalkeeper for the second successive season.

Quantrill kept 14 clean sheets in 22 league appearances as the Tractor Girls finished second in the division claiming the Golden Glove, also for a second campaign on the trot.

Meanwhile, FAWNL Southern Premier Division winners Watford beat Northern Premier Division champions Nottingham Forest 1-0 in yesterday’s play-off at Stadium:MK to claim a place in next season’s Barclays Championship.

The match is the last play-off between the winners of the two divisions with the top sides from both promoted automatically next season.





Photo: ITFC Women

Help added 10:08 - May 21

Well done

1