Wrexham Striker Launches Bizarre Sheeran Attack

Monday, 22nd May 2023 23:59 Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has launched a bizarre and misguided attack on Town sponsor Ed Sheeran. Palmer, 31, was speaking on Red Dragons keeper Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast about Wrexham owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, whose backing saw the Welsh club to this season's Vanarama National League title and a return to the EFL after 15 seasons away. The former AFC Wimbledon man hit out at Sheeran, appearing to be under the misapprehension that the Framingham-based singer-songwriter was similarly part of the Blues’ ownership. Although a longtime fan and the club's shirt sponsor, Sheeran has never had a stake in Town. “There’s names as big as them that own football clubs, lower league - Ed Sheeran, Ipswich,” he said. “I don’t know what his share of it is, he’s a part-owner. Has he done what these two guys have done?” Foster, seemingly also believing Sheeran owns the Blues, responded: “Nowhere near it. They have just been promoted in fairness to them, but still.” Palmer ploughed on: “How long has Ed Sheeran been there? Six years? Seven years? He’s as big as Ryan and Rob, right? Ed Sheeran is huge. Huge.” He added: “I’ll ask you, has Ed Sheeran done as much for Ipswich as Rob and Ryan have done? It’s not easy what they’re doing. They make it look easy. “And I’m sure Ed Sheeran’s a great guy, I’m just trying to leverage what Rob and Ryan have done. It’s not just the status, [it’s] the hard work they’ve put in.” Among those passing comment on Palmer's claims on social media was Town defender Luke Woolfenden. What a weird thing to make up https://t.co/Qh8viPhsBe — Luke Woolfenden (@lukewoolfenden) May 22, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Miaow added 00:43 - May 23

Idiots. 0

armchaircritic59 added 00:45 - May 23

Just another idiot who doesn't put his brain into gear before his mouth, assuming he has one. 0

Marcus added 00:50 - May 23

@!rmchaircritic59 - I believe there is very solid evidence he has a mouth ;) 0

itfchorry added 00:59 - May 23

Embarrassing- 0

shakytown added 02:59 - May 23

Non league player non league mental capacity. 0

