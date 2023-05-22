Wrexham Striker Launches Bizarre Sheeran Attack
Monday, 22nd May 2023 23:59
Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has launched a bizarre and misguided attack on Town sponsor Ed Sheeran.
Palmer, 31, was speaking on Red Dragons keeper Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast about Wrexham owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, whose backing saw the Welsh club to this season's Vanarama National League title and a return to the EFL after 15 seasons away.
The former AFC Wimbledon man hit out at Sheeran, appearing to be under the misapprehension that the Framingham-based singer-songwriter was similarly part of the Blues’ ownership.
Although a longtime fan and the club's shirt sponsor, Sheeran has never had a stake in Town.
“There’s names as big as them that own football clubs, lower league - Ed Sheeran, Ipswich,” he said.
“I don’t know what his share of it is, he’s a part-owner. Has he done what these two guys have done?”
Foster, seemingly also believing Sheeran owns the Blues, responded: “Nowhere near it. They have just been promoted in fairness to them, but still.”
Palmer ploughed on: “How long has Ed Sheeran been there? Six years? Seven years? He’s as big as Ryan and Rob, right? Ed Sheeran is huge. Huge.”
He added: “I’ll ask you, has Ed Sheeran done as much for Ipswich as Rob and Ryan have done? It’s not easy what they’re doing. They make it look easy.
“And I’m sure Ed Sheeran’s a great guy, I’m just trying to leverage what Rob and Ryan have done. It’s not just the status, [it’s] the hard work they’ve put in.”
Among those passing comment on Palmer's claims on social media was Town defender Luke Woolfenden.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]