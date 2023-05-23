Broadhead at Wales Training Camp

Tuesday, 23rd May 2023 00:46

Town forward Nathan Broadhead has joined up with a four-day Wales senior and U21s training camp at the FAW’s HQ at the Vale Resort near Cardiff.

Broadhead is one of 12 members of the squad which was involved in March’s internationals whose domestic seasons are over included in the 22-man training camp alongside U21s. Town’s Wes Burns is not among those training.

On Tuesday 30th May, manager Rob Page will announce his squad for the Euro 24 qualifiers at home to Armenia on Friday 16th June and away in Turkey on Monday 19th June.

The squad will meet up on Thursday 8th June for warm weather training in Portugal before returning to Wales on Tuesday 13th June.

Broadhead has won two senior caps, both as a sub in March and scored a debut leveller in the 1-1 draw in Croatia.

Wales training camp: Adam Davies Sheffield United, Tom King Northampton Town, Eddie Beach Chelsea, Evan Watts Swansea City, Ben Hughes Swansea City, Connor Roberts Burnley, Fin Stevens Brentford, Harry Leeson Bristol City, Ben Cabango Swansea City, Morgan Fox Stoke City, Joe Low Bristol City, Matt Baker Stoke City, Luca Hoole Bristol Rovers, Zac Ashworth West Brom, Owen Beck Liverpool, Omar Taylor-Clarke Bristol City, Sorba Thomas Huddersfield, Jordan James Birmingham City, Joe Morrell Portsmouth, Ollie Cooper Swansea City, Eli King Cardiff City, Charlie Savage Manchester United, Joel Cotterill Swansea City, Oli Hammond Nottingham Forest, Tom Hill Liverpool, Rubin Colwill Cardiff City, Cameron Congreve Swansea City, Ben Lloyd Swansea City, Liam Cullen Swansea City, Tom Bradshaw Millwall, Nathan Broadhead Ipswich Town, Pat Jones Huddersfield, Josh Thomas Swansea City, Josh Farrell CF Villanovense.





Photo: Action Images